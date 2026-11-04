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IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli scripts history in Auckland, becomes first-ever batter to score 13,000 runs at No. 3

A day before his 37th birthday, Virat Kohli became the first batter to score 13,000 ODI runs at No. 3 during India's first ODI vs New Zealand in Auckland.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 03:36 PM IST

IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli scripts history in Auckland, becomes first-ever batter to score 13,000 runs at No. 3
Virat Kohli created history in Auckland.
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Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday at Eden Park, Auckland. He became the first batter in ODI history to score 13,000 runs at the No. 3 position. He achieved the feat during the first ODI against New Zealand. The former India captain added another big milestone to his career and proved again why he is considered one of the greatest ODI batters ever.

Only the second batter after Sachin to do so at one position

Only Sachin Tendulkar had amassed more than 13,000 runs at a single batting position in ODIs before Kohli. As an opener batting at No. 2, Tendulkar amassed 13,685 runs. At number three, Kohli currently has the most runs on the chart. He is the best batter on the list with precisely 13,000 runs at an average of 61.61.

Most runs at No. 3 in ODI Cricket

  • Virat Kohli - 13,000 runs, Average 61.61
  • Ricky Ponting - 12,662 runs, Average 42.48
  • Kumar Sangakkara - 9,747 runs, Average 44.71
  • Jacques Kallis - 7,774 runs, Average 45.72
  • Kane Williamson - 6,504 runs, Average 51.61
  • Babar Azam - 6,054 runs, Average 55.54
  • Joe Root - 5,525 runs, Average 53.12

Also read: Ayushmann Khurana in trouble, receives extortion threat from Lawrence Bishnoi gang? Here's what we know

India on top in Auckland ODI

Kohli returned to India's ODI XI for the series opener along with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. The team is playing a five-match ODI series in New Zealand. Captain Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bowl first. India bowled out New Zealand for 185 runs in 40.2 overs. Arshdeep Singh took 4 wickets, Gurnoor Brar took 3 wickets and Anshul Kamboj picked up 2 wickets. Kohli also impressed in the field. He took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Nathan Smith off Kamboj's bowling.

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