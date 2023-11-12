Headlines

IND vs NED, World Cup 2023: India end group stage undefeated, beat Netherlands by 160 runs

India end their World Cup 2023 group stage unbeaten as they beat Netherlands by 160 runs in Bengaluru.

PTI

Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul struck magnificent centuries as India literally out-batted Netherlands by 160 runs to finish their World Cup league engagements with a record nine wins on trot here on Sunday.

The hosts produced a solid batting display to post a mammoth 410 for four with Iyer (128 not out off 94 balls) slamming a career-best ODI ton, while KL Rahul (102 off 64 balls) hit the fastest World Cup hundred by an Indian. The duo added 208 runs off 128 balls. Rohit Sharma (61), Virat Kohli (51) and Shubman Gill (51) also scored sizzling fifties after India opted to bat.

In reply, the Netherlands, gave a better display against fancied Indian attack compared to some of the earlier opposition teams, as they were bowled out for 250 in 47.5 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja all chipped in with a couple of wickets each.

Brief Scores:

India: 410 for 4 in 50 overs (Shreyas Iyer 128 not out, KL Rahul 102; Bas de Leede 2/82).

The Netherlands: 250 all out in 47.5 overs (Sybrand Engelbrecht 45, Teja Nidamanuru 54, Kuldeep Yadav 2/41, Ravindra Jadeja 2/49, Mohammed Siraj 2/29).

 

