Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

IND vs HK Asia Cup: Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend in stadium after match against India| WATCH

Shah went on his knees in the stands in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand. The video of Shah’s effort went viral on social media

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 10:03 AM IST

IND vs HK Asia Cup: Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend in stadium after match against India| WATCH
Image Credit: Twitter @ACCMedia1

Even though Hong Kong fell by 40 runs to India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Wednesday, it was not all doom and gloom at the Dubai International Stadium. In fact, many experts, including former cricketers, were seen hailing Hong Kong for the fight they gave India despite its players having to juggle numerous professions to exist in that area of the world because cricket is expensive there.

Not only they made the game quite memorable for their team and country but Hong Kong batter had some other plans to make the day even more special. Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai International cricket stadium right after the match against India.  The video of Shah’s effort went viral on social media as his girlfriend accepted the proposal.

Shah went on his knees in the stands in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand. His girlfriend was delighted with the proposal and immediately said yes to him.

Watch the viral video: 

 

Talkinga bout the match, in the 193-run chase, the 26-year-old batted at number four and scored 30 runs off 28 balls. He hit two fours and one six. In an attempt to boost his scoring rate, he was dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumaras substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle.

The middle-order batter has played 43 T20Is in his career so far and scored 633 runs at an average of 20.42. His highest score in T20Is is 79 which he scored against Ireland in 2019. While he has also grabbed 11 wickets with the ball.

Hong Kong suffered a 40-run defeat in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against India.

READ| 'Shouldn’t mess with someone’s strong form', says Gambhir as he wants Suryakumar Yadav to play at No.3 instead of Kohli

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Katrina Kaif Birthday: 6 times the Tiger 3 actress set internet on fire with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Jammu and Kashmir: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in Sopore encounter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.