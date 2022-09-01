IND vs HK Asia Cup: Hong Kong batter Kinchit Shah proposes to his girlfriend in stadium after match against India| WATCH

Image Credit: Twitter @ACCMedia1

Even though Hong Kong fell by 40 runs to India in their Asia Cup 2022 opener on Wednesday, it was not all doom and gloom at the Dubai International Stadium. In fact, many experts, including former cricketers, were seen hailing Hong Kong for the fight they gave India despite its players having to juggle numerous professions to exist in that area of the world because cricket is expensive there.

Not only they made the game quite memorable for their team and country but Hong Kong batter had some other plans to make the day even more special. Kinchit Shah proposed to his girlfriend at the Dubai International cricket stadium right after the match against India. The video of Shah’s effort went viral on social media as his girlfriend accepted the proposal.

Shah went on his knees in the stands in front of his girlfriend with a ring in his hand. His girlfriend was delighted with the proposal and immediately said yes to him.

Watch the viral video:

She said YES!

A heartwarming moment where Hong Kong's @shah_kinchit95 proposed to his SO after playing a big match against India

A huge congratulations to the happy couple. We wish you all the joy and happiness in your new life together #AsiaCup2022 #GetReadyForEpic pic.twitter.com/CFypYMaPxj — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) August 31, 2022

Talkinga bout the match, in the 193-run chase, the 26-year-old batted at number four and scored 30 runs off 28 balls. He hit two fours and one six. In an attempt to boost his scoring rate, he was dismissed in the 18th over by Bhuvneshwar Kumaras substitute fielder Ravi Bishnoi grabbed a tricky catch to end his stay in the middle.

The middle-order batter has played 43 T20Is in his career so far and scored 633 runs at an average of 20.42. His highest score in T20Is is 79 which he scored against Ireland in 2019. While he has also grabbed 11 wickets with the ball.

Hong Kong suffered a 40-run defeat in their opening match of Asia Cup 2022 against India.

