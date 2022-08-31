IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming: How to watch India vs Hong Kong match in Dubai

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 31, 2022, 10:01 AM IST

Hong Kong captain Nizakat Khan (Left), Indian Captain Rohit Sharma

Here's all you need to know about the IND vs HK Asia Cup 2022 match - Live Streaming, Time in IST, Venue, Probable Playing XI and much more:

Rohit Sharma led Team India will be eyeing Super 4 berth in the Asia Cup as they take on Hong Kong in their second group match on Wednesday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

India survived a scare from the minnow in the 2018 Asia Cup, which was played in the ODI format. Hong Kong openers Nizakat Khan and Anshuman Rath put on a brilliant 174-run stand to put the cat among the pigeons in chase of 286. Only inexperience held Hong Kong back, allowing India to cruise to a 26-run victory.

For the first time, India and Hong Kong will play a T20I encounter. Both teams have only played two One-Day Internationals against each other.

Hong Kong defeated UAE in the final of the qualifier round to grab the spot of the 6th team in Asia Cup 2022. They will play their opening game against India. On the other hand, India defeated Pakistan in their opening match by 5 wickets.

When and what time will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match start?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be played on August 31 (Wednesday) at 07:30 PM IST.

Where will India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match take place?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will take place at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Which channel will telecast India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match in India?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match​ in India?

India vs Hong Kong Asia Cup 2022 match live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Hong Kong Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott Mckechnie, Zeeshan Ali (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

