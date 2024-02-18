IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Virat Kohli in elite list, becomes first Indian batter in six years to…

After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century, he joined India’s star player Virat Kohli in the elite list.

Team India’s star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal delivers yet another fantastic performance in the longest format of cricket. He scored his third Test century in Rajkot against England on Day 3 of the third Test. This was his second ton in the five-match Test series. In the second Test played in Vizag, Jaiswal smashed a remarkable double ton (209 runs) against the Ben Stokes-led side.

After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century, he joined India’s star player Virat Kohli in the elite list. Jaiswal has struck 435 runs in the series so far and is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has become the first batter since Virat Kohli to smash more than 400 runs in an India vs England Test series.

Kohli achieved this feat in 2018 when he hit 593 runs. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma once came close to this feat when he struck 368 runs in a Test series against England in 2021.

Jaiswal's (104 retired hurt off 133 balls) second ton of the series was beautifully complemented by Shubman Gill (65 batting, 120 balls), who curbed his natural aggression as India ended the day at 196 for 2 in 51 available overs.

The Jaiswal-Gill pair added 155 runs in quick time with the former giving the English team a test of its own medicine with nine fours and five sixes, the best being the imperious pull off Jimmy Anderson.

The overall lead swelled to 322 by stumps, after Indian bowlers made a splendid comeback, getting the last five England wickets for only 29 runs with visitors being bowled out for 319.

Mohammed Siraj (4/84 in 21.1 overs) was brilliant with his yorkers to tail-enders while Kuldeep Yadav (2/77 in 18 overs) compensated brilliantly for Ravichandran Ashwin's unfortunate withdrawal with two quick wickets in the morning session.

(With inputs from PTI)