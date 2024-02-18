IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Virat Kohli in elite list, becomes first Indian batter in six years to…

Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Viral video: Woman battling cancer meets grandson, internet is in tears

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

Farmers protest: Haryana extends mobile internet suspension in 7 districts till Feb 19

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man transforms abandoned Boeing 737 into lavish villa, Anand Mahindra reacts

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Viral video: Woman battling cancer meets grandson, internet is in tears

Health benefits of carrot juice

5 blockbusters Juhi Chawla lost to other stars

Top 10 highest paid Indian cricketers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Nora Fatehi Says Audience Has The Power To End Cycle Of Same Actors Getting Opportunities | Crakk

Vidyut Jammwal On Why His Films Never Cross A Certain Budget | Crakk

Farmers Protest: Vegetable Traders Apprehensive Of Supply Getting Affected Due To Farmers’ Protest

Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar's parents reveal cause of her death: 'She was diagnosed with...'

Sargun Mehta, Gippy Grewal react to depiction of Sikhs in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Sandeep Reddy Vanga was...'

Not Rani Mukerji, but this star kid was Karan Johar's first choice for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs ENG: Yashasvi Jaiswal joins Virat Kohli in elite list, becomes first Indian batter in six years to…

After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century, he joined India’s star player Virat Kohli in the elite list.

article-main

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 05:55 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Team India’s star opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal delivers yet another fantastic performance in the longest format of cricket. He scored his third Test century in Rajkot against England on Day 3 of the third Test. This was his second ton in the five-match Test series. In the second Test played in Vizag, Jaiswal smashed a remarkable double ton (209 runs) against the Ben Stokes-led side. 

After Jaiswal raced to his 122-ball century, he joined India’s star player Virat Kohli in the elite list. Jaiswal has struck 435 runs in the series so far and is the leading run-scorer in the series. He has become the first batter since Virat Kohli to smash more than 400 runs in an India vs England Test series.

Kohli achieved this feat in 2018 when he hit 593 runs. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma once came close to this feat when he struck 368 runs in a Test series against England in 2021.

Jaiswal's (104 retired hurt off 133 balls) second ton of the series was beautifully complemented by Shubman Gill (65 batting, 120 balls), who curbed his natural aggression as India ended the day at 196 for 2 in 51 available overs.

The Jaiswal-Gill pair added 155 runs in quick time with the former giving the English team a test of its own medicine with nine fours and five sixes, the best being the imperious pull off Jimmy Anderson.

The overall lead swelled to 322 by stumps, after Indian bowlers made a splendid comeback, getting the last five England wickets for only 29 runs with visitors being bowled out for 319.

Mohammed Siraj (4/84 in 21.1 overs) was brilliant with his yorkers to tail-enders while Kuldeep Yadav (2/77 in 18 overs) compensated brilliantly for Ravichandran Ashwin's unfortunate withdrawal with two quick wickets in the morning session.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman who turned her story telling passion into Rs 330 crore company, not from IIT, IIM, her business is...

Veteran Bengali actress Anjana Bhowmick passes away at 79

'No excuse for violence': US on attacks against Indian students

Ishan Kishan overlooks BCCI directive by missing another Ranji Trophy match, star player joins in

Meet Indian man who owns house worth Rs 1649 crore, not a relative of Mukesh Ambani, Adani, Ratan Tata

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

5 Bigg Boss contestants who accused show of mental harassment

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE