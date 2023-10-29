Headlines

Mukesh Ambani receives second death threat, email demands Rs 200 crore

'Gaza war has entered a new stage...': Israeli Defence Minister

Watch: Virat Kohli reveals his favourite player from England ahead of IND vs ENG clash

World Stroke Day 2023: What is silent brain stroke and its symptoms

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi to address nation on 106th episode of his monthly radio programme today

Highest run chases in World Cup 2023 so far

Meet Premila Morar, beautiful girlfriend of Rachin Ravindra 

Lunar Eclipse 2023 today: Time, how to watch, other details

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

IND vs ENG, World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma eyes AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle’s long-standing ODI records

ICC World Cup 2023: India is all set face the defending champions England today at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

So far, India hasn’t succumbed to a single defeat in the World Cup 2023 campaign. The team has registered five consecutive wins in the marquee tournament and is all set to face the defending champions England today at the Ekana Sports City, Lucknow. 

With India striving hard to obtain the top position in the WC 2023 points table, Indian team players are also giving their best to break or surpass long-standing records. One of them is India cricket team captain, Rohit Sharma who is leaving no chance to climb greater heights.

Rohit is eyeing former South African skipper AB de Villiers' record of hitting the most ODI sixes in a calendar year in today's match against England. AB holds a world record of smashing 58 ODI sixes in a single year (2015), followed by West Indies batter Chris Gayle with 56 sixes in 2019.  

During India’s last match against New Zealand, Rohit with his exceptional batting skills achieved a milestone of becoming the first Indian batter to hit 50 ODI sixes in a calendar. With this remarkable feat, the Hitman has taken his tally to 53 ODI sixes in 2023 so far. He now needs only 4 sixes more to surpass Gayle and overall 6 sixes more to leave AB behind and make a world record for himself.

Previously, Rohit has broken Gayle’s record of hitting the most international sixes during India’s match against Afghanistan. He played a sensational innings of 131 runs off 84 balls, which included 5 sixes, taking the tally up to 556 sixes across all formats. Gayle, the predecessor of this record, smashed 553 sixes across all international matches.

Rohit also broke World Cup winning captain, Kapil Dev’s record for scoring the fastest century by an Indian batter in World Cup history. Rohit achieved the fastest century mark in just 63 deliveries, whereas Kapil Dev achieved his fastest ton in just 72 balls.

Meanwhile, India stands second in the WC 2023 points table, preceded by South Africa at the top position. Whereas the defending champions are currently having an unfortunate run as they stand last in the table.

