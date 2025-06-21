Rishabh Pant played a fearless knock and remained unbeaten at stumps of day 1 during the first Test match between India and England.

KL Rahul greeted Rishabh Pant with folded hands and a respectful bow as the wicketkeeper-batter returned to the pavilion, bat in hand, following his impressive half-century against England on the opening day of the Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy at Headingley, Leeds. A video capturing this moment has gained widespread attention on social media.

In a behind-the-scenes clip from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the dressing room scene unfolded after captain Shubman Gill and Pant returned at Stumps. Gill remained undefeated at 127 off 175, with Pant scoring 65 off 102, as India secured a strong position at 359/3 in the first three sessions.

Rahul, Shardul Thakur, and other players lined the corridor outside the Indian dressing room as the pair ascended the stairs to applause. They escorted them inside, where head coach Gautam Gambhir, along with other staff and players, greeted them with hugs.

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant also completed 3000 runs in test cricket on Thursday, surpassing former Indian skipper MS Dhoni as India's most successful wicketkeeper-batter.

He became Asia's most successful wicketkeeper-batter in the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries, surpassing the legendary Dhoni. Pant now has 1746 runs in SENA in 27 matches at an average of 38.80; he also has four centuries and six fifties to his name.

The innings' foundation was set by openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 off 159) and Rahul (42 off 78). Rahul was dismissed attempting to drive a wide half-volley against Brydon Carse, edging it to slips. However, this did not prevent him from actively supporting his teammates.

After Jaiswal set the tone, Gill took over with a captain's knock, showing maturity and poise throughout his unbeaten 127-run effort. The stylish right-hander struck sixteen fours and a maximum in his 175-ball stay, steering India to their highest-ever first-day total in a Test match on English soil.

Pant supported his skipper brilliantly, remaining unbeaten on 65 from 102 deliveries. His innings was laced with six fours and two towering sixes, and he looked in full control alongside Gill in their unbroken 138-run partnership.

This is also the start of the 2025-27 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for both nations.