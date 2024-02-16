IND vs ENG: Major setback for India as R Ashwin withdraws from ongoing third Test due to....

Big setback for Team India as star bowler Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the series' ongoing third Test match against England due to a family medical emergency, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed the news on Friday.

BCCI released a statement that read, “Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the ongoing third Test with immediate effect due to a family medical emergency.”

The statement further said: "In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin.

"The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time.

"The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period."

The update comes after Ashwin achieved a huge milestone by taking his 500th wicket in Test cricket on Day 2. He became the ninth bowler in Test cricket history to surpass the 500-wicket milestone and became only Indian bowler to achieve this feat after legend Anil Kumble. Furthermore, he also became the second-fastest to reach 500 Test wickets.