IND vs ENG: Jadeja reacts to run out mix-up involving Sarfaraz Khan

Jadeja posted an Instagram story that read, “Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97 it was my wrong call Well played.”

Pavan Naidu

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 10:22 PM IST

On Thursday, India’s star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja on Instagram shared a heartfelt apology for Sarfaraz Khan, admitting that it was a wrong call that led to the debutant getting run out on Day 1 of the series' third Test match.

Jadeja posted a story that read, “Feeling bad for @sarfarazkhan97 it was my wrong call Well played.”

After years of struggle to find his place in the Indian squad, Sarfaraz finally made his Test debut against England on Thursday. He made his appearance even more special after smashing his first half-century on Day 1 of Rajkot Test.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 99 when he hit the ball towards mid-on, calling for a quick single. While Sarfaraz who was ready to take that single had almost reached the middle of the pitch when Jadeja backed out of the run. Sarfaraz had no chance of going back to his crease and was eventually run out by Mark Wood’s direct hit from mid-on.

The 26-year-old played a fantastic innings of 62 runs including nine fours and one six from 66 deliveries. With his half-century, Sarfaraz also equalled India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya's Indian record for scoring the fastest fifty on his Test debut.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja’s hundreds helped India reach 326 for five at stumps on day one of the Rajkot Test.

 

