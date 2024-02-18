IND vs ENG: Jaiswal, Jadeja shine as India record their biggest Test win by runs in Rajkot

Team India record their biggest-ever win in Test cricket history after beating England by 434 runs in the series' third Test match on Sunday.

Their last biggest Test win was registered against New Zealand in 2021 when they secured a 372-run win.

India after defeating the Ben Stokes-led side in the Rajkot Test, has taken a 2-1 lead in the series.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal’s brilliant second-innings double-hundred powered India set a mammoth 557-run target for England on Day Four. However, the visitors were unsuccessful in chasing the target as they were bundled for a 122.

The win has helped India jump to the second spot (59.52 PCT) in the ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 points table. They are preceded by New Zealand, who lead the charts with a points percentage (PCT) of 75 after four Tests.