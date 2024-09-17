Twitter
IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to achieve this WTC record in Bangladesh Test series

Ahead of the Test series, India star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is eyeing a massive World Test Championship (WTC) feat.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 17, 2024, 07:10 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Yashasvi Jaiswal set to achieve this WTC record in Bangladesh Test series
The stage is set as India will take on Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home with the first match starting from September 19 at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of the Test series, India's star opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is eyeing a massive World Test Championship (WTC) feat.

At present, Jaiswal has scored 1028 runs in the ICC World Test Championship. The 22-year-old needs 132 runs more in the upcoming series to become the Indian batter with most runs in a single WTC edition. Currently, Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane claims the top spot with 1159 runs in the WTC 2019-21 cycle.

After Rohit Sharma and Rahane, Jaiswal became the third Indian batter to score 1000+ runs in a single WTC cycle.

Moreover, Jaiwal would also have the opportunity to break landmark records in the upcoming Test series. The star Indian opener currently stands second in the list of scoring most runs in the WTC 2023-25 cycle with 1028 runs. He is preceded by England star Joe Root with 1398 runs. If Jaiswal manages to hit 371 runs more in the series, he will surpass Root to reign as the highest run scorer in this WTC campaign.

In addition, Jaiswal is on the brink of achieving a massive feat. Jaiswal currently has 26 sixes in the 2024 calendar year in Tests. If he hits 8 more sixes, then he will break New Zealand legend Brendon McCullum's record to become the player with the most Test sixes in a calendar year. McCullum currently tops the elite list with 33 sixes.

