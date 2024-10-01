Twitter
IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test in Kanpur, has already made it clear that he wouldn't play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:51 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory
Indian batting superstar Virat Kohli gifted one of his signed bats to the soon-to-be retired Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan after the home side completed a 2-0 Test series sweep over the visitors in Kanpur on Tuesday.

Shakib, who played his last overseas Test in Kanpur, has already made it clear that he wouldn't play the home series against South Africa unless the current caretaker government in Bangladesh can assure his smooth passage out of the country.

After the second Test ended here with India winning by seven wickets, Kohli was seen walking towards the Bangladesh team and handing over his bat to Bangladesh's greatest ever cricketer.

The duo was seen exchanging pleasantries and sharing a laugh as Shakib did a bit of shadow driving with the willow.

Shakib is a popular cricketer in India, having played 71 IPL matches, mainly for Kolkata Knight Riders and also a few for the Sunrsiers Hyderabad.

Currently, Shakib is facing a murder charge back home levelled against him during the civil unrest that led to former PM Sheikh Hasina's ouster. Shakib was a member of parliament from Hasina's party the Awami League.

The current regime in Bangladesh is not too keen on giving a farewell to Shakib with the current Bangladesh Cricket Board president Farukh Ahmed, saying that his organisation was not a security agency.

In such a scenario, Kanpur could well end up being Shakib's 71st and last Test match. He is supposed to retire completely from international cricket after the Champions Trophy next year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

