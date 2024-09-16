IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gifts his bat to this India pacer ahead of Test series

The first Test will commence at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19. This series will mark India's first red-ball game under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India is set to lock horns with Bangladesh in a two-match Test series at home, starting from Thursday. The first Test will commence at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on September 19. This series will mark India's first red-ball game under the guidance of new head coach Gautam Gambhir. Ahead of the Test series, India’s star batter Virat Kohli has won hearts online after gifting one of his bats to young bowler Akash Deep.

To appreciate Kohli’s sweet gesture, Akash Deep also posted a picture of the bat on social media and thanked the star batter.

Virat Kohli gifted his bat to Akash Deep.



- King is always there for youngsters. pic.twitter.com/HLgvj3XYtE — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 16, 2024

Deep, who made his India Test debut earlier this year against England earned his selection to the Indian squad after his heroics in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. Deep, who was playing for India A recorded impressive match figures of 9/116 against India B.

Meanwhile, Kohli is also set to make his comeback in the red ball cricket after a hiatus of eight months. The star batter would also be eyeing to break major records in the upcoming Test series.

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will take place in Kanpur on September 27.

Currently, India leads the WTC standings with a points percentage of 68.52. Their upcoming WTC series includes Bangladesh (two Tests at home), New Zealand (three Tests at home), and Australia (five Tests away).

India squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.

(With inputs from ANI)

