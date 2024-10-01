IND vs BAN test: Sunil Gavaskar not happy with India's tactics against Bangladesh, says, 'Virat Kohli should…'

Kohli got out on 47 off 35 balls but was just three runs short of a half century

Team India created the record for the fastest 50, 100, 150, 200, and 250 runs in Test cricket during their first innings in the second test against Bangladesh. However, veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar was not happy with the batting line-up, especially Kohli, who was promoted to number five instead of his preferred number four.

It was speculated that India wanted a left-right combination into the attack; that’s why Rishabh Pant was sent ahead of Virat Kohli, but Sunil Gavaskar raised his concerns and wanted Virat to bat at his natural No.4 position. He said, “You are talking about a man who got almost 9,000 runs in Test cricket batting at No. 4.” Kohli, however, got out on 47 off 35 balls but was just three runs short of a half century. Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant scored just 9 runs off 11 balls.

Kohli was especially impressive, as he set a record for the quickest player to 27,000 international runs, getting there in 594 innings. This feat topped the previous record set by the Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who reached this mark in 623 innings, and Kohli was the fastest to achieve this. He becomes the fourth person to achieve the feat, with Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting having achieved the same in 648 and 650 innings, respectively.

Currently, Kohli has accumulated 27,012 international runs, of which 8,870 have come in the Test format, 13,906 in the ODI format, and 4,188 in the T20I format. His flamboyant knock was also seen as he hit four fours and one six during his stay at the crease. Apart from that, the match also presented India’s powerful batting line-up and was yet another episode in Kohli’s cricketing journey.

While India is setting its sights on the victory in this Test series, this record from Kohli is only going to enhance his place among the legends of cricket. The forceful mindset and desire of this team may be the key to success when it comes to the climax of this exciting battle.