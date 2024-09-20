IND vs BAN: Why Shakib Al Hasan was biting a mysterious thread while batting? Know here

Twitter
Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

'Samples highly adulterated, we will...': Tirupati Temple Trust issues first statement on laddoo row

Indigo's 'Escaping Patriarchy' ad faces heavy backlash, netizens say, 'make-up to appeal to male passengers...'

'Linking me with...': Urvashi Rautela dating star India cricketer Rishabh Pant? Actress finally breaks silence

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Viral video: Snake emerges out of AC vent in classroom; what happened next?

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

10 most overworked countries in the world, where does India rank?

10 stunning images of star birth captured by NASA

Seven hybrid animals invented by humans 

ठेके पर कस्टमर बन लाइन में लगे IAS ऑफिसर, दुकानदार की गलती पर ठोका भारी जुर्माना

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

Exploring Uttarakhand: 6 breathtaking destinations in scenic state

From Puga Valley to Hanle: Must-visit places in Ladakh

Meet Himachal officer who has been transferred without posting, as popular as IAS Tina Dabi on social media, she is...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

'Was always cunning...': This superstar's wife converted to Christianity in school only to drink wine, says 'no harm..'

Yudhra movie review: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malavika Mohanan's convincing action, Raghav Juyal's sinister act save film

'Got info from servants, their relationship...': Somy Ali reveals how Aishwarya Rai, Salman Khan fell in love, grew..

IND vs BAN: Why Shakib Al Hasan was biting a mysterious thread while batting? Know here

This particular gesture received a lot of attention from the fans and critics, and people started wondering about the intention behind this

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 03:26 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Why Shakib Al Hasan was biting a mysterious thread while batting? Know here
During the first Test match, India vs Bangladesh, an unusual thing happened as all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was seen chewing on a string that was connected to his helmet while batting. This particular gesture received a lot of attention from the fans and critics, and people started wondering about the intention behind this.

When Bangladesh lost their top order for 36 for 4 Shakib came in to bat with the pressure of the team on his shoulders. Although his approach during the batting was quite hostile, what got the attention of the audience was when he chewed on the string. The string seemed to be hanging around his neck and was fastened around the side of the helmet, and this made many people to ask whether it was a mere string or it had some purpose.

During the commentary, a former Indian wicketkeeper and commentator Dinesh Karthik shed light on this rather peculiar tradition. He said that Tamim Iqbal, a former Shakib’s teammate, said that the string is a kind of check on Shakib. It assists him in the right positioning of his head during batting, to avoid leaning of the head towards the leg side while in his stance and during his shots. The tension in the string also helps Shakib to be reminded to keep his head steady, thus improving his balance and control at the crease.

Such rituals are not very rare in cricket – most cricketers have their personal superstitions – but Shakib’s one is rather visually striking. This is a lesson that athletes have certain peculiarities which they think help them when they are under pressure.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
