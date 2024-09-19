Who is Hasan Mahmud? Bangladesh's fastest bowler, dismissed Rohit, Virat, Gill in Ind vs Ban Test, bowls at speed of...

Hasan is considered one of the talents in Bangladesh’s fast bowling stock and is able to bowl at a staggering speed of…

Hasan Mahmud, the 24-year-old Bangladeshi fast bowler, created history on Thursday as he tore through India’s top order in the first Test match at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. On a cloudy day, Bangladesh’s captain Najmul Hossain Shanto decided to bowl first, which proved to be a great decision as Hasan took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli in a row.



In the initial overs, Hasan could have got rid of Rohit early on, but for an umpire’s call, which came in the way. But soon he was able to get Rohit caught at slip for a mere six runs. Shubman Gill came in next and was dismissed for a duck, a bad shot that got him out in the seventh ball and was caught by wicketkeeper Litton Das. Kohli was the third victim of Hasan, and he could only score six runs before he was clean bowled. This remarkable spell left India with three wickets down in the early hours of the game.



Since making his debut in international cricket in March 2020, Hasan Mahmud has come up the ranks rather quickly. He began his career in the limited-overs version of the game and made his Test debut this year against Sri Lanka and has been an integral part of the Bangladesh side. The highlight of his career so far was the five-wicket haul against Pakistan in the month of August.



In only four test matches, Hasan has been able to take 14 wickets with an average of 25. His overall statistics are equally commendable: He has bowled 30 one-day international wickets in 22 games and 18 T20I wickets in 18 games. Not only as a bowler but as a fielder, Hasan is considered one of the talents in Bangladesh’s fast bowling stock and is able to bowl at a staggering speed of 150 Kmph.