IND vs BAN: Team India's priceless reaction to Jadeja's flying catch getting displayed on big screen, watch bts

ICC World Cup 2023: After winning over Bangladesh, India will play their next match against New Zealand at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala on 22 October (Sunday).

Updated: Oct 20, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

India has emerged victorious yet again in the World Cup 2023 campaign as they beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in Pune. After winning over Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, this counts India’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament. It was also Virat Kohli’s moment to etch closer to Sachin ODI record as the star Indian batter knocks his 48th ODI ton and first of the tournament. 

However, apart from Kohli’s century, another eye-catching moment from the match that is going viral on social media is Ravindra Jadeja’s epic flying catch. 

BCCI takes on X to release the video of dressing room BTS where it captures team India’s priceless reaction to the surprise that fielding coach, T. Dilip had planned for the best fielder award. 

This time, T.Dilip doesn't announce the name first but shows Jadeja’s epic mid-air catch by displaying it on the stadium's big screen, to which our boys blow into extreme happiness. 

Furthermore, T.dilip presents best fielder award by asking predecessor KL Rahul to do the honours by passing the medal to Jadeja. 

The catch that Jadeja took was of Bangladesh’s wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim on the delivery of Jasprit Bumrah, bowling the 43rd over.

Prior to Jadeja, Virat Kohli, Shardul Thakur and KL Rahul were awarded the best fielder medal. 

India's next match will take place on 22 October (Sunday) against New Zealand at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

