India’s dominance saw them win the match by 86 runs and make it 2-0 in the three-match series against Bangladesh. From here on, focus will shift to the last T20I to be played at Hyderabad on October 12

The second T20I match between India and Bangladesh held at Arun Jaitley Stadium featured a rare incident involving Indian all-rounder Riyan Parag, who bowled a no-ball due to an unusual bowling action. During his first over in the 11th over of Bangladesh’s innings, Parag tried to bowl a slinging style he copied from Kedar Jadhav. However, this went wrong when he went out of the pitch tramlines, and after a short consultation with the umpire, he was awarded a no-ball.

It is stated by Law 21.5 of cricket rules established by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) that a backfoot of the bowler should be placed in the backfoot’s popping crease. This one is even worse, as Parag’s foot went beyond the line and even outside the pitch, which led to the decision of the umpire. It became the topic of discussion on the social media platform, and fans started to call him Kedar Malinga because of the failed imitation of Lasith Malinga and Kedar Jadhav.

Nevertheless, Parag came back strongly to his usual bowling and clean-bowled Mehidy Hasan Miraz on the very next ball. He also came good with the bat, scoring 15 runs in six balls, including two sixes, to ensure India set a competitive target of 221 runs.

India’s dominance saw them win the match by 86 runs and make it 2-0 in the three-match series against Bangladesh. There was good batting seen from Nitish Reddy and Rinku Singh, who came to the party and helped India recover from the early setback. From here on, focus will shift to the last T20I to be played at Hyderabad on October 12, and both teams will be keen to end the series on a winning note.