Nitish Kumar Reddy emerged as the new hero of the second T20I between India and Bangladesh as the team won the match by 86 runs in New Delhi. This victory also gave India a 2-0 lead in the series and proved that Reddy was a versatile player.

Batting at number four, Reddy was instrumental for India in the innings, as he smashed 74 runs from just 34 balls. His innings consisted of seven sixes and four fours that helped India to reach a competitive score of 221/9. Reddy’s fiery innings was a much-needed boost to India when they were reeling at 41/3 in the early part of the match.

In the bowling department, Reddy once again performed well and took two wickets for 23 runs and thereby checking Bangladesh to 135/9 in the chase. The Indian bowlers were able to reduce the Bangladesh batting order to a mere pack and thus giving the hosts a comfortable victory.

After the match, Reddy said that he was thankful to head coach Gautam Gambhir for having faith in him. “He said, ‘Be a bowler first, not a batsman who can bowl’.” Reddy said, recalling coach Gautam Gambhir’s advice that enabled him to shine with both bat and ball in this match.

He said, “when you are bowling, you should think like a bowler and not as a batsman who can bowl. That is what he kept telling me, and that somehow boosted me. Playing for India is in itself a proud moment and getting the man of the match award, I feel so grateful for this, and I just want to live in this moment."

Reddy’s performance not only helped him bag the Player of the Match award, but also to come out as a shining talent in Indian cricket. He is still 21 but has already set the record for being one of the youngest to score a half-century in T20 internationals for India.

While India gears up for the final T20I scheduled to be played in Hyderabad on October 12, the audience and the selectors would be closely observing Reddy’s performance as he establishes himself as a promising player in the international circuit.