IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

This engineer lands Google job, gets record-breaking offer, not from IIT, NIT

Agreed to cuts suggested by CBFC for Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, certificate can be issued: Zee Entertainment to HC

War in Middle East and silence of Arab world

Marathi, Bengali, Pali, Prakrit and Assamese recognised as classical languages, what are the criteria to get status?

IND vs BAN T20: Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel unhappy with this star cricketer ahead of match against Bangladesh

Team India is set to return to T20I action on Sunday as they face Bangladesh in a three-match series

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 02:54 PM IST

Team India is set to return to T20I action on Sunday as they face Bangladesh in a three-match series, following their impressive 2-0 clean sweep in the Test series earlier this week. The matches will take place in Gwalior, Delhi, and Hyderabad, with the first match scheduled for October 6.

A key highlight of this series will be the return of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has been training intensely after a two-month break from competitive cricket. Pandya last featured for India during a T20I against Sri Lanka in July and has been working on his fitness and skills, including practising with a red ball, which has led to speculation about a potential comeback to Test cricket.

However, former wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel noted that Pandya had to use the red ball due to the unavailability of white balls during practice sessions.

In preparation for the T20Is, Pandya participated in rigorous training under bowling coach Morne Morkel. Reports indicate that Morkel expressed concerns about Pandya's bowling technique, particularly his release point, prompting an intense discussion between the two during practice. Despite these challenges, Pandya is expected to play a crucial role in the T20 setup alongside captain Suryakumar Yadav, who has also been focusing on T20 formats recently.

Pandya's absence from ODI cricket has raised questions about his fitness and future in the format. He was not included in the squad for the ODI series against Sri Lanka earlier this year and is believed to need more competitive play to prove his readiness for ODIs45. His last ODI appearance was during the World Cup at home last year, where he faced an injury that sidelined him from further participation.

As India gears up for this exciting T20I series against Bangladesh, fans are keenly watching Pandya's performance and fitness levels, which could influence his potential return to Test cricket later this year.

