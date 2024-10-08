IND vs BAN: Suryakumar Yadav aims to equal this landmark record of Virat Kohli in 2nd T20I

Meanwhile, India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has a chance to match Virat Kohli's record and become the second-fastest player in the world to reach 2500 T20I runs.

After securing a dominant seven-wicket win in the first T20I on Sunday, India will now hope to seal the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in the second match taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi tomorrow (October 9).

Kohli, who announced his T20I retirement following the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, became the fastest Indian player to reach the 2,500-run milestone in 73 T20I matches.

At present, Suryakumar has accumulated 2,461 runs from 72 T20I matches. In his 73rd T20I appearance, the 34-year-old would need 39 more runs to reach the 2,500-run milestone and equal Kohli on the prestigious list.

Meanwhile, Pakistan star batter Babar Azam holds the top position in the record of scoring the fastest 2500 T20I runs. He managed to achieve the remarkable feat in just 67 matches.

Speaking about the first T20I, India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 and then chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

With the bat, Pandya blazed away to an unbeaten 16-ball 39, while Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav both got out after scoring 29.

(With inputs from PTI)

