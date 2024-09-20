Ind vs Ban: Ravichandran Ashwin sets world record, becomes first cricketer in history to…

This achievement was made during the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, where Ashwin helped India to come back

Ravichandran Ashwin has entered the record books of cricket by setting a record of scoring 20 plus fifties and taking 30 plus five wickets in the Test cricket.



This achievement was made during the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, where Ashwin helped India to come back from a dangerous position of 144/6, and he also scored a century.



Currently, at 38 years of age, Ashwin has 36 five-wicket hauls in tests, which makes him third in the list of Test bowlers. His performance as a batsman is also good, and he has scored six hundred and fourteen fifties to boot. He is now the only cricketer in the 147-year history of Test cricket to achieve both such feats.



Ashwin’s achievements are not only statistical: he has four Test centuries while batting at number eight or below, fewer than only New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori, who has five. His home ground has been particularly lucky for him; in five Tests at Chennai, he averages 55.16 with the bat and has 30 wickets to his tally with an average of 23.60.



Ashwin is an excellent tactician, is known to bowl in various styles, and is often rated along with Sobers and Kapil Dev as an all-rounder. Even as he sustains this kind of performance, Ashwin establishes himself as one of the best all-round cricketers in the sport and proves that age is just a number when it comes to delivering one’s best on the field.