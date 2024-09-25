IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Meet farmer’s son who is set to launch Rs 340 crore IPO, started as trainee operator, now supplies AC components to..

Meet actress who refused film with SRK, played Akshay Kumar's sister instead, quit acting after marriage, husband is...

Viral video: Man sticks iPhone 16 pro max on car, distributes it for free in..., WATCH

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars

Meet Jai Anshul Ambani, Anil Ambani, Tina Ambani's camera-shy son, who loves to collect aircraft, luxury cars

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

Amid Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumours, Navya Naveli Nanda does this

NASA shares images of 'Star Wars' planet in our galaxy

NASA shares images of 'Star Wars' planet in our galaxy

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

9 Bollywood films that are remakes of Korean movies

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

AI imagines Kamal Haasan as James Bond

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

Jhanshi में बुजुर्ग से किया Youtuber ने Prank, Viral Video देखकर सोशल मीडिया पर भड़के लोग, फिर आई UP Police और...

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

दुबई में कैसे बीत रहा है यूपी-बिहार के मजदूरों का जीवन? Viral Video में दिखी सच्चाई

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

Karnataka: मौसी को बचाने के दौरान युवती की हुई मौत, Social Media ने बताया 'ऐंजल'

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Hema Malini was scared of this Bollywood villain, couldn’t look him in the eye; romanced him to make Dharmendra jealous

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...

Meet Nakul Bhardwaj, first Indian male model to walk the ramp for Versace, walked with Leonardo DiCaprio's...

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the star performer in the first Test in Chennai. He scored 119 runs in the first innings and recorded bowling figures of 6 wickets for 88 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:46 AM IST

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After securing a commanding win over Bangladesh by 280 runs in the series’ opening Test, India will be hoping to seal the series in the second and final Test that will commence on Friday (September 27) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a star performer in the first Test in Chennai. He scored 119 runs in the first innings and recorded bowling figures of 6 wickets for 88 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test. Ashwin now eyes massive feats in the upcoming Test against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

Here are three major records Ravichandran Ashwin can break in IND vs BAN 2nd Test in Kanpur

Most wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC)

Currently, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets in 36 matches played in the World Test Championship (WTC), ranking him as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Australia’s Nathan Lyon leads the list with 187 wickets in 43 matches. Ashwin will have the opportunity to surpass Lyon and take the top position by securing just 8 more wickets.

Ashwin can surpass Chaminda Vaas in most international wickets list

In the series opener, Ravichandran Ashwin took 6 wickets, marking his achievement of 750 international wickets. He is now approaching the record held by former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas, who has 761 international wickets. Ashwin needs only 12 more wickets to surpass Vaas and secure another milestone in his career. Currently, Ashwin is ranked 12th among the bowlers with the most international wickets, with Vaas sitting just ahead of him in 11th place.

Ashwin can become the seventh most successful bowler in Test cricket

In the Kanpur Test, Ashwin has the opportunity to become the seventh most successful bowler in Test cricket. Currently, he has 522 wickets and is just 9 wickets away from Australia's legendary spinner, who is in seventh place with 530 wickets.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

Apple huge gift for iPhone users, cuts prices of iPhone 14 and iPhone 15, now starts from Rs…

Women’s T20 World Cup: India skipper Harmanpreet big claim, says, ‘We can beat…’

Women’s T20 World Cup: India skipper Harmanpreet big claim, says, ‘We can beat…’

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

Laapataa Ladies director Kiran Rao thanks audience after film becomes India's entry for Oscars 2025: 'Beyond delighted'

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

This actor was yelled at by junior artists, humiliated on film set, then became superstar; now has net worth of Rs 1650

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

From Denmark to New Zealand: 5 countries with best work-life balance

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

In pics: Sonam Kapoor mesmerises at Paris Fashion Week’s Dior show, turns heads in all-black outfit

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani’s Rs 200 crore watch collection

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

Aabha Paul sets the internet on fire with her sultry looks, see pics

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

This bird flies for months covering 12000 kms without landing

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement