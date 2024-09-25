IND vs BAN: R Ashwin on cusp of breaking massive records in Kanpur Test

After securing a commanding win over Bangladesh by 280 runs in the series’ opening Test, India will be hoping to seal the series in the second and final Test that will commence on Friday (September 27) at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was a star performer in the first Test in Chennai. He scored 119 runs in the first innings and recorded bowling figures of 6 wickets for 88 runs in the fourth innings of the first Test. Ashwin now eyes massive feats in the upcoming Test against the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side.

Here are three major records Ravichandran Ashwin can break in IND vs BAN 2nd Test in Kanpur

Most wickets in the World Test Championship (WTC)

Currently, Ashwin has taken 180 wickets in 36 matches played in the World Test Championship (WTC), ranking him as the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament. Australia’s Nathan Lyon leads the list with 187 wickets in 43 matches. Ashwin will have the opportunity to surpass Lyon and take the top position by securing just 8 more wickets.

Ashwin can surpass Chaminda Vaas in most international wickets list

In the series opener, Ravichandran Ashwin took 6 wickets, marking his achievement of 750 international wickets. He is now approaching the record held by former Sri Lankan fast bowler Chaminda Vaas, who has 761 international wickets. Ashwin needs only 12 more wickets to surpass Vaas and secure another milestone in his career. Currently, Ashwin is ranked 12th among the bowlers with the most international wickets, with Vaas sitting just ahead of him in 11th place.

Ashwin can become the seventh most successful bowler in Test cricket

In the Kanpur Test, Ashwin has the opportunity to become the seventh most successful bowler in Test cricket. Currently, he has 522 wickets and is just 9 wickets away from Australia's legendary spinner, who is in seventh place with 530 wickets.

