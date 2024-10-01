IND vs BAN: R Ashwin achieves massive feat, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's world record for most…

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Tirupati laddu row: SIT probe into 'adulteration' temporarily stalled until SC hearing

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

This man had come to India for two years but stayed to start firm with Rs 95000, now Ratan Tata wants to acquire for...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli gives special gift to retiring Shakib al Hasan after Test series victory

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Who is Chetan Singh Solanki, 'Solar Man of India' whose pic wearing torn socks at 5-star hotel went viral?

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Big records made in India vs Bangladesh test series

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Meet Prashant Kishor, the 'Arvind Kejriwal' of Bihar

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

Malta fruit health benefits: 10 reasons to eat sweet orange daily

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो मे�ं जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

She was only 17 when discovered by Salman Khan, was raised in Muscat and compared to Aishwarya Rai

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Coldplay's lead singer Chris Martin makes huge announcement, says band will retire after...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

Rajinikanth health update: Superstar underwent periodic check-up, will be discharged on...

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin achieves massive feat, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's world record for most…

Ashwin's efforts were recognised after he made the visitors toil hard whenever they stepped up on the crease. He was adjudged the Player of the Series, which was his 11th title overall.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 06:12 PM IST

IND vs BAN: R Ashwin achieves massive feat, equals Muttiah Muralitharan's world record for most…
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India's famed spinner Ravichandran Ashwin tied Sri Lanka's icon Muttiah Muralitharan's record for most Player of the Series awards in Test cricket following his splendid display in the two-match series against Bangladesh.

The 38-year-old has been ageing like a fine wine, making the opposition batters dance to his tunes by making the ball obey his command.

Ashwin's efforts were recognised after he made the visitors toil hard whenever they stepped up on the crease. He was adjudged the Player of the Series, which was his 11th title overall.

He is now tied with Muralitharan, who also bagged 11 POTS awards during his illustrious career. Ashwin will be eager to go past the legendary spinner when he steps out to face New Zealand, who recently endured a 2-0 whitewash against Sri Lanka.

But before India takes up their new assignment, Ashwin will continue to be the talk of the town for the eye-catching set of performances he produced across both Tests.

In the Chennai Test, he sent out a strong statement with a hard-fought century in the first inning. But his job didn't finish at that. He returned to dampen Bangladesh's hopes of orchestrating a 515-run chase by scything a six-wicket haul to help India seal a 280-run victory.

In the second Test, he was a constant threat to Bangladesh batters with his bewitching spells and spin craft. He stung Bangladesh in crucial junctures, limited their range of strokes, and helped India win against the weather in a rain-curtailed Test in Kanpur.

He finished the series as the joint-leading wicket-taker with a whopping tally of 11 scalps alongside his compatriot Jasprit Bumrah. Overall, Ashwin finished the two-match series with 11 wickets and 114 runs to his name.

After India extended its consecutive victories at home in Test cricket to 18, the Rohit Sharma-led side will be keen to ride high on the momentum in the three Tests against the Kiwis followed by the highly-anticipated Border Gavaskar Trophy in Australia later this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

Mukesh Ambani's company receives green light for Rs 70592 crore merger, shares dip by 3%

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

'Once Shah Rukh Khan hugs you...': Abhishek Banerjee reveals what superstar told him at IIFA 2024, says 'unhone mujhe..'

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Tirupati laddoo row: SIT inspects flour mill where ghee is stored, tested; Jagan Mohan Reddy accuses CM Naidu of..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Two films clashed at the box office, one with superstars was huge flop, other with debutants was superhit, movies were..

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

Nita Ambani channels 90s Bollywood glam in gorgeous red saree for dinner night at Antilia

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

From Jodhpur to Manali: 6 quick weekend getaways from Delhi

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement