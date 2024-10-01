Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

'Situation stable but...': Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi on eastern Ladakh standoff

It's Sachin Tendulkar vs Brian Lara vs Adam Gilchrist vs Muttiah Muralitharan

'We are laying it down for all...': Supreme Court's big order on bulldozer action

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

SHOCKING! Man orders Apple iPhone online via cash on delivery, kills delivery boy, throws his body in...

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

Heart health: 7 dry fruits, seeds, nuts to lower cholesterol

THIS blood group makes best life partner

THIS blood group makes best life partner

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

10 mistakes that affect vitamin D absorption

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

'ओम्फो.. धर्राटे काट रही', एक साथ 71 Lamborghini का रौला देख लोग हुए दंग, Video हुआ Viral

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

Bengaluru Viral News: सोने के लिए मिले 9 लाख रुपये, बेंगलुरु की महिला की यूं लगी लॉटरी

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Govinda accidentally shoots himself in leg, Kashmera Shah rushes to hospital

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

Sara Ali Khan reacts to Saif Ali Khan's pan-India debut with Jr NTR's Devara, says 'I hope that one day..' | Exclusive

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

This actor worked as electrician at Rajesh Khanna's house, wanted to be cricketer, his father once told him he was..

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...

This win is a great success for the Indian cricket team, especially with the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who won his first Test series

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 02:13 PM IST

IND vs BAN: India wins test series against Bangladesh by winning 2nd match by...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India won the second Test match against Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win the series 2-0 in Kanpur. This win is a great success for the Indian cricket team, especially with the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who won his first Test series, and the players who contributed their best.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show in the second Test, where she scored a brilliant 123. His innings comprised of 72 runs in the first inning and 51 runs in the second, which demonstrated his capacity to lead the batting order. Virat Kohli also played his part, remaining unbeaten on 29 in the second inning after scoring 47 in the first. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs by a boundary.

The second Test was not without its troubles; rain interferences had prevented much of the first three days from being played, with only 35 overs possible. But then on Day 4, India came back strongly into the game. India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 and declared their second innings at 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs and set a target of 52 runs for victory.

The first season of Gautam Gambhir as the coach has seen him taking a positive approach towards aggressive batting and bowler-friendly conditions. His approach has instilled new life into the team as they set a record of scoring the fastest team fifty in Test history in just three overs during this match. Now cricket fans will be looking forward to the T20 series starting from 6 October, in which new T20i captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Keep your demat account safe from fraud with these 6 tips

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

Shah Rukh Khan teaches his signature pose to Vicky Kaushal; duo grooves to ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam’ at IIFA 2024, watch

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

This ‘sole monopolist’ Indian businessman was richer than Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Ratan Tata in his times, he sold…

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

IPL 2025: How much salary will MS Dhoni earn if CSK retain him as uncapped player?

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

Lockdown made Moon's temperature go down, find other details

MORE

MOST VIEWED

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

8 celebrities who accidentally shot themselves

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

10 thirst trap pics of Jacqueliene Fernandez

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 basic things astronauts can't do in space

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement