IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine in India's emphatic victory

This win is a great success for the Indian cricket team, especially with the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who won his first Test series

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 08:02 PM IST

IND vs BAN: Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal shine in India's emphatic victory
India won the second Test match against Bangladesh by 7 wickets to win the series 2-0 in Kanpur. This win is a great success for the Indian cricket team, especially with the head coach, Gautam Gambhir, who won his first Test series, and the players who contributed their best.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star of the show in the second Test, where she scored a brilliant 123. His innings comprised of 72 runs in the first inning and 51 runs in the second, which demonstrated his capacity to lead the batting order. Virat Kohli also played his part, remaining unbeaten on 29 in the second inning after scoring 47 in the first. Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs by a boundary.

The second Test was not without its troubles; rain interferences had prevented much of the first three days from being played, with only 35 overs possible. But then on Day 4, India came back strongly into the game. India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 and declared their second innings at 285 for 9 in 34.4 overs and set a target of 52 runs for victory.

The first season of Gautam Gambhir as the coach has seen him taking a positive approach towards aggressive batting and bowler-friendly conditions. His approach has instilled new life into the team as they set a record of scoring the fastest team fifty in Test history in just three overs during this match. Now cricket fans will be looking forward to the T20 series starting from 6 October, in which new T20i captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
