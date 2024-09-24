Twitter
Sports

IND vs BAN: Big blow to Bangladesh as star player uncertain for 2nd Test vs India due to…

The Rohit Sharma-led side beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match at Chepauk Stadium, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 07:20 AM IST

IND vs BAN: Big blow to Bangladesh as star player uncertain for 2nd Test vs India due to…
Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan remains uncertain for the second and final Test of the series against India in Kanpur due to a finger injury he sustained during the first match in Chennai.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, Shakib injured his finger while batting in the opening Test against India in Chennai. Shakib got hit by a Jasprit Bumrah delivery and needed some treatment.

“We are heading to Kanpur tomorrow (Tuesday) and today (Monday) is a day off. We will have two sessions afterwards and we will judge after that (regarding Shakib’s availability in the second Test) and we don’t want to make a decision yet,” said Hannan Sarkar, a member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selection panel according to Cricbuzz.

Sarkar stated that Shakib has been monitored closely, and a decision on his selection will be made only after receiving input from the team’s physiotherapist.

“These two days, the physio has kept him under observation. When we get back to the ground, we will get the physio’s feedback. We have to think before picking Shakib for the next match and there is time before the next match. We will see what condition he is in,” he added.

“We know the pain in his hand is being discussed. It was not there before the match and many have tried to explain it in different ways. But before the match, we got a 100 per cent clearance from the physio before taking him. He was a 100 per cent fit then,” said Hannan.

“You can’t say it’s an injury. The discomfort he felt in that finger was not there before the match. He felt that when he started to bowl,” he further said.

The 37-year-old has been having difficulty with the fingers on his left hand, which he uses to grip and spin the ball. In the first innings at Chepauk, he bowled only 8 overs, and in the second, he bowled 13 overs, but he did not take any wickets in either innings.

Meanwhile, the Rohit Sharma-led side beat Bangladesh by 280 runs in the first Test match at Chepauk Stadium, taking a lead of 1-0 in the series.

