Rohit Sharma takes STUNNING one-handed catch in Ind vs Ban Test, watch video

Shubman Gill, who was fielding nearby, was visibly astonished by Sharma's acrobatic effort and couldn't believe what he just saw

In an exhilarating moment during the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur, Rohit Sharma showcased his exceptional fielding skills by taking a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Liton Das. The catch occurred off the bowling of Mohammad Siraj, who had Das caught out for just 13 runs off 30 balls. Sharma's athleticism was on full display as he leapt to his left, plucking the ball from the air with remarkable precision, leaving fans and players alike in disbelief.

Shubman Gill, who was fielding nearby, was visibly astonished by Sharma's acrobatic effort and couldn't believe what he just saw.



Watch video

ROHIT SHARMA STUNNER...!!!



- The captain takes a one handed catch. pic.twitter.com/FCbNstcljN — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 30, 2024

However, weather conditions have significantly affected the match. Persistent rain has plagued the second Test, washing out the entire second day of play. Not a single ball was bowled on the second day as heavy rain continued to fall throughout the day. Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 107 for 3, with hopes of resuming play dashed by the relentless downpour.

The rain began lightly on Saturday and Sunday morning but quickly intensified, forcing both teams and commentators to leave the stadium early. Groundsmen attempted to prepare the pitch for play but were ultimately unsuccessful as visibility remained poor and conditions deteriorated.

Bangladesh resumed their innings today on Day 3. The forecast suggests that rain may persist, raising concerns about the match's potential outcome as India leads the two-match series 1-0 after a commanding victory in Chennai. With both teams eager for action, all eyes will be on the skies as they await a possible resumption of play.