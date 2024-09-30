Twitter
This Bengaluru woman wins Rs… just by sleeping, know how

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

Meet director going viral for lashing out at IIFA for not giving award after being invited: ‘Next time if you…’

Sri Lanka's new leadership and India's strategic concerns

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj takes one-handed blinder, watch video

Microsoft employee earns Rs 2.5 crore for working 15-20 hours a week? Viral post sparks debate, netizens say...

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

Maine Gandhi Ko Nahin Mara: Anupam Kher replaces Mahatma Gandhi on Rs 500 notes in Gujarat

5 success mantras to learn from Mukesh Ambani

7 things you should avoid eating after having ice cream

What level of uric acid is dangerous in females?

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण �वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj impressive catch stuns internet, watch video

Before that sensational catch by Siraj, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also got the audience on their feet with a brilliant one-handed catch to send Litton Das back to the pavilion

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 12:18 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj impressive catch stuns internet, watch video
In the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur, Mohammed Siraj took a brilliant catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling to see the back of Shakib Al Hasan for 9 runs. This was a stunning moment, especially at a time when Bangladesh were in trouble; they were 170 for 6 in their first inning. Not only did Siraj produce a splendid piece of fielding but also turned the game in India’s favour.

There were disruptions to the match because of rain, which claimed two days in a row. Heavy rains made it impossible for players to play on the outfield as it was submerged in water, resulting in a lot of disappointments from both the players and the fans. Thankfully, the fourth day was sunny, and play resumed after a lot of delays due to bad weather.

Before that sensational catch by Siraj, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also got the audience on their feet with a brilliant one-handed catch to send Litton Das back to the pavilion. This back-to-back brilliance in the field indicated how proficient the Indian team is in fielding, and they proved that they are not going to compromise in any section of the game.

The acrobatic take by Siraj and Rohit’s catch not only entertained fans but also reminded cricket lovers that the Indian team has been able to defend well throughout the series. As it is, India has already won the first Test, and now Bangladesh has a lot to do to level the series in this match.

Israeli Air Force conducting strikes on Hezbollah strongholds in Beirut

Amid cheating rumours on Ritu Rathee, Flying Beast Gaurav Taneja says '80 percent men cheat' in viral video

'Humari aukaat hi nahi hai': Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt on Anant Ambani's wedding gift

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Apple iPhone 15 is available for just Rs..., check deal here

J-K: Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Kulgam

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

GQ Best Dressed Awards 2024 in pics: Ayushmann, Bhumi, Wamiqa raise glam quotient

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

