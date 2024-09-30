IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Mohammed Siraj impressive catch stuns internet, watch video

Before that sensational catch by Siraj, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also got the audience on their feet with a brilliant one-handed catch to send Litton Das back to the pavilion

In the second Test match between India and Bangladesh at Kanpur, Mohammed Siraj took a brilliant catch off Ravichandran Ashwin’s bowling to see the back of Shakib Al Hasan for 9 runs. This was a stunning moment, especially at a time when Bangladesh were in trouble; they were 170 for 6 in their first inning. Not only did Siraj produce a splendid piece of fielding but also turned the game in India’s favour.

There were disruptions to the match because of rain, which claimed two days in a row. Heavy rains made it impossible for players to play on the outfield as it was submerged in water, resulting in a lot of disappointments from both the players and the fans. Thankfully, the fourth day was sunny, and play resumed after a lot of delays due to bad weather.

Mohammed Siraj



Unbelievable catch pic.twitter.com/CLoAuDwcS7 — Vahini (@fairytaledustt_) September 30, 2024

Before that sensational catch by Siraj, Indian captain Rohit Sharma also got the audience on their feet with a brilliant one-handed catch to send Litton Das back to the pavilion. This back-to-back brilliance in the field indicated how proficient the Indian team is in fielding, and they proved that they are not going to compromise in any section of the game.

The acrobatic take by Siraj and Rohit’s catch not only entertained fans but also reminded cricket lovers that the Indian team has been able to defend well throughout the series. As it is, India has already won the first Test, and now Bangladesh has a lot to do to level the series in this match.