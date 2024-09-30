IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first to…

The Indian cricket team has made headlines by setting a new record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket, scoring 51 runs in just 18 balls during their match against Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur. This remarkable achievement took place on Day 4 of the second Test and eclipsed the previous record held by England, who reached their fifty in 4.2 overs (26 balls) against the West Indies at Trent Bridge in July 2024.

In this electrifying start, Rohit Sharma played a crucial role, scoring 19 runs off just 6 balls. His innings included 3 sixes and 1 four, demonstrating a phenomenal strike rate of 316.67. Rohit’s aggressive approach set the tone for the innings and showcased his ability to dominate bowlers right from the outset. Alongside him, Yashasvi Jaiswal made a significant contribution with 30 runs off 13 balls, striking 6 fours and 1 six.

Before India’s groundbreaking achievement, England held the record for the fastest team fifty in Test cricket, which they accomplished against the West Indies on July 18, 2024. England reached this milestone in just 4.2 overs, showcasing their aggressive batting style.

India’s new record is a part of the new age of cricket, where power play is evident in all three formats of the game. India has a great chance to create a memorable win against Bangladesh and achieve this goal with this remarkable start.

This great performance not only focusses the strength of the Indian batting line-up but also creates a new bar in the Test match for other teams to achieve. This has been a joy for fans, and as they rejoice, this is another great moment in Indian cricketing history.