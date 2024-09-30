Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team creates history, becomes first to…

Anil Ambani's good news for investors, this share creates a stock market storm

Meet Indore's richest person, whose family lost everything during partition, now has net worth of Rs 71000000000

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

Rahul Gandhi's BIG promise ahead of Haryana Assembly polls, says, 'we will re-implement...'

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

King Cobra: 8 facts you need to know about this venomous snake

King Cobra: 8 facts you need to know about this venomous snake

10 Indian actors who sparked dating rumours with Pakistani celebs

10 Indian actors who sparked dating rumours with Pakistani celebs

Kanjivaram sarees: 7 unknown facts about queen of sarees 

Kanjivaram sarees: 7 unknown facts about queen of sarees 

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

'Aaj Ki Raat'गाने पर मेट्रो में जमकर नाची लड़की, तमन्ना के स्टेप्स से जीता दिल, Video viral

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Shocking Video: चीन में फटा सीवर, 30 फुट उछला इंसानी 'पॉट्टी' का फव्वारा, फिर लोगों पर हुई ऐसी 'बारिश'

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

Trending News: बॉस ने नाश्ता नहीं देने पर छीन ली थी नौकरी, चीनी कंपनी को इस कारण वापस लेना पड़ा काम पर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

'Naagin' actress Nia Sharma confirmed for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to…

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 02:43 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Indian cricket team has set a new record by reaching 100 runs in just 61 balls during their second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur. This achievement not only breaks their own previous record of 74 balls for reaching 100 runs but also highlights the aggressive approach that the team has adopted in recent matches.

The explosive innings began with a historic start, as India previously set the record for the fastest fifty in Test cricket, scoring 51 runs in just 18 balls. This remarkable feat was achieved by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dominated the Bangladesh bowling attack. Rohit scored 19 runs off 6 balls, while Jaiswal contributed 30 runs off 13 balls, setting the stage for an aggressive batting display.

India's new milestone of 100 runs in 61 balls showcases their ability to accelerate scoring in Test matches, a format traditionally known for its slower pace. The previous record of reaching 100 runs in 74 balls was held by India itself, achieved against the West Indies in 2023. The current performance not only reflects the team's skill but also their strategic shift towards a more dynamic style of play.

With only the 5th day of the game remaining after this day ends, India plans to take the lead on Bangladesh and would like to invite them to bat and finish the game by looking for a win instead of drawing the game after rain washed the 2nd and 3rd days of the game.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 winner Karan Veer Mehra says Asim Riaz 'needs medical help'

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

Meet Surat's richest man, who once lived in one-bedroom apartment, now has net worth of Rs 100462260000 crore, he is...

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

'Want to see you on TV': Little girl's enticing dance on 'Salaam-e-ishq' wins heart online, WATCH viral video

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

Meet India’s first female IAS officer, also second woman to crack UPSC exam, she was posted at...

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

'Jhuka nahi hoon': Manoj Muntashir says he cried after Adipurush debacle

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 unknown facts about Mithun Chakraborty, Dadasaheb Phalke Awardee

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

7 things to keep under your pillow for money and luck

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

10 thirst trap pics of Janhvi Kapoor

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

From jumping ropes to push-ups: 7 effective morning exercises to lose weight

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

XXX show actress Aabha Paul dances to popular Bollywood songs in sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement