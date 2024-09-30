Twitter
IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...

Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to…

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 30, 2024, 03:53 PM IST

IND vs BAN 2nd Test: Indian cricket team breaks record, becomes fastest to...
The Indian cricket team has set a new record by reaching 200 runs in just 24.2 overs this feat comes after their 100 runs in 61 balls during their second Test match against Bangladesh at Green Park, Kanpur. This achievement not only breaks their own previous record of 74 balls for reaching 100 runs but also highlights the aggressive approach that the team has adopted in recent matches.

India team also smashed 150 runs in just 18.2 overs and became the fastest team to score 150 runs in a test match. Not only this India team further scored 200 runs in just 24.2 overs a creating another record.

The explosive innings began with a historic start, as India previously set the record for the fastest fifty in Test cricket, scoring 51 runs in just 18 balls. This remarkable feat was achieved by openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, who dominated the Bangladesh bowling attack. Rohit scored 19 runs off 6 balls, while Jaiswal contributed 30 runs off 13 balls, setting the stage for an aggressive batting display.

India's new milestone of 100 runs in 61 balls,150 runs in 18.2 overs and 200 runs in 24.2 overs showcases their ability to accelerate scoring in Test matches, a format traditionally known for its slower pace. The previous record of reaching 100 runs in 74 balls was held by India itself, achieved against the West Indies in 2023. The current performance not only reflects the team's skill but also their strategic shift towards a more dynamic style of play.

With only the 5th day of the game remaining after this day ends, India plans to take the lead on Bangladesh and would like to invite them to bat and finish the game by looking for a win instead of drawing the game after rain washed the 2nd and 3rd days of the game.

