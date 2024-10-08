Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

World’s largest superchip manufacturing facility is being built in THIS country, it is owned by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

Bangladesh star announces sudden retirement from T20Is ahead of IND vs BAN match in Delhi

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

IOA president PT Usha rejects claims of faulty agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, says THIS

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

From Adipurush to Laal Singh Chaddha, 10 biggest Bollywood flops

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

Mughal kings did not live on ground floor of palaces, here’s why

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

10 inspirational movies that every student must watch

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Shah Rukh Khan was approached for THIS acclaimed cameo in Aamir Khan’s blockbuster film, it eventually went to...

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he FROZE upon meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time, ‘I went to…’

Sanjay Leela Bhansali says he FROZE upon meeting Deepika Padukone for the first time, ‘I went to…’

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India is set to face Bangladesh in the second match of the three T20I match series on Wednesday (October 9).

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:47 PM IST

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India is set to face Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday (October 9). India has already taken the lead 1-0 in the series after its commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav will now be hoping to seal the T20I series in the second T20I.  

On the other hand, Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, will need to quickly regroup if they hope to turn things around and keep their hopes alive in the three-match series.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its batsman-friendly conditions. The dry pitch and short boundaries make it easier for players to score runs. As the match goes on, the dry surface may benefit spinners. The captain who wins the toss might prefer to bowl first in order to limit the opposing team to a below-par score.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the evening of October 9 appear favourable, with a temperature of about 27°C and clear skies. There’s just a 2% chance of rain, accompanied by light winds at 6 km/h. With humidity at 53%, it promises to be a pleasant evening for both cricket fans and players.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 9. The highly anticipated match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

ISRO Recruitment 2024: Government job vacancies for 103 posts, salary up to Rs 208700, check eligibility, other details

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

Meet 'inverter man of India', whose one mistake led to downfall of 26-year-old company, he is...

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Karan Johar's Dharma Productions issues statement for press shows, says THIS

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

Bigg Boss 18 confirmed list of contestants has Shilpa Shirodkar, ​Vivian Dsena, ​Shehzada Dhami; netizens react

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

Gautam Adani makes massive move, company announces merger: Know key update about conglomerate's shares

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

From Phuchka to Chhanar Jilipi: 7 best street food places in Kolkata

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

Meet Bigg Boss 18 contestant Nyra Banerjee with 400 pair of clothes

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement