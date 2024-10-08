IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

India is set to face Bangladesh in the second match of the three T20I match series on Wednesday (October 9).

India is set to face Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series on Wednesday (October 9). India has already taken the lead 1-0 in the series after its commanding seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I on Sunday. The Suryakumar Yadav will now be hoping to seal the T20I series in the second T20I.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, led by Najmul Hossain Shanto, will need to quickly regroup if they hope to turn things around and keep their hopes alive in the three-match series.

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is known for its batsman-friendly conditions. The dry pitch and short boundaries make it easier for players to score runs. As the match goes on, the dry surface may benefit spinners. The captain who wins the toss might prefer to bowl first in order to limit the opposing team to a below-par score.

Weather Report

According to AccuWeather, the conditions at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on the evening of October 9 appear favourable, with a temperature of about 27°C and clear skies. There’s just a 2% chance of rain, accompanied by light winds at 6 km/h. With humidity at 53%, it promises to be a pleasant evening for both cricket fans and players.

Live Streaming Details

The India vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 9. The highly anticipated match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 Network. Live streaming of the match will be available on JioCinema.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (C), Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh: Liton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

