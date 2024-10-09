Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers

RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's underperformance at box office: 'I wonder why...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shares of this Mukesh Ambani company surged by 12000% in 60 months, market cap rose to...

Shares of this Mukesh Ambani company surged by 12000% in 60 months, market cap rose to...

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers

Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani to Priyanka Chopra’s Anjula Acharia: Know the salaries of celebrity managers

RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today

RG Kar rape-murder case: Doctor’s association to hold nationwide hunger strike today

How much sleep you need according to your age?

How much sleep you need according to your age?

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Alia Bhatt's top 10 films ahead of Jigra

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

Ajay Devgn to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood's 10 badass cops

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

मंडप में दुल्हन कर रही थी इंतजार, दूल्हा Laptop पर... सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हुई तस्वीर

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

Haryana Chunav के नतीजों के बीच छाई 'गोहाना की जलेबी', लोग बोले- स्वाद चखा दे...

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

'स्वैग हो तो ऐसा...' दुल्हन को Sports Bike चलाते देख बोल पड़े यूजर्स, देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

This Bollywood superstar refused to work with Karan Johar in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, regretted his decision later

Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's underperformance at box office: 'I wonder why...'

Jr NTR breaks silence on Devara's underperformance at box office: 'I wonder why...'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not clash with Singham Again? Kartik Aaryan film might get postponed, says...

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

IND vs BAN Dream 11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player's list for the 2nd T20I between India and Bangladesh.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 09, 2024, 06:14 AM IST

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

India will take on Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series today (October 9). Having already taken a 1-0 lead after a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first T20I on Sunday, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming to clinch the series with a win in this upcoming match. 

On the other hand, Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto, will need to swiftly regroup if they aim to turn the tide and keep their chances alive in the three-match series.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: October 9, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya 

All-rounders: Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Washington Sundar, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Meet boy, Kashmiri teen who used to sell naan cracked NEET with 650 marks, he is…

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Good news for pet lovers! Uber launches special service, to start with...

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Meet Shah Rukh, Salman's co-star, refused to play Arjuna in Mahabharat; BR Chopra threw him out, then requested him to..

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

Watch: Rakhi Sawant throws chair, walks out of live show after verbal spat with comedian Maheep Singh

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

7 controversies of Bigg Boss 18 contestant Rajat Dalal

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

5 stunning images of moon shared by NASA

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

How long can diabetic patients live? Understanding risks and solutions

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

In pics: Mithun Chakraborty, Rishab Shetty, Karan Johar, Nithya Menen, Manoj Bajpayee, Pritam win National Film Awards

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

10 times Aabha Paul brought internet down with her sultry photos, sexy videos

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement