IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for India vs Bangladesh

India will take on Bangladesh in the second match of the three-match T20I series today (October 9). Having already taken a 1-0 lead after a commanding seven-wicket victory in the first T20I on Sunday, the Indian team, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will be aiming to clinch the series with a win in this upcoming match.

On the other hand, Bangladesh, under the captaincy of Najmul Hossain Shanto, will need to swiftly regroup if they aim to turn the tide and keep their chances alive in the three-match series.

Match Details

India vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I

Date & Time: October 9, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

IND vs BAN Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sanju Samson, Litton Das

Batters: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya

All-rounders: Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Washington Sundar, Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

IND vs BAN My Dream11 Team

Sanju Samson, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Washington Sundar, Taskin Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Yadav

