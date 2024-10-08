IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Arshdeep emerged as the star of the show in India's resounding victory over Bangladesh in the opener. The left-arm seamer took 3 wickets for 14 runs in 3.5 overs, helping in bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. The second T20I match between both teams will be played at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on 9 October (Wednesday). Meanwhile, India star pacer Arshdeep Singh eyes a massive feat in the second T20I.

Currently, Arshdeep Singh has the fifth most wickets for India in T20Is, with 86 wickets. In his upcoming outing, the 25-year-old needs two more wickets to surpass Hardik Pandya (87 wickets) to become the fourth-highest Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format.

Moreover, if he manages to take 4 wickets in the second T20I against Bangladesh, then he will also surpass Jasprit Bumrah as the Indian bowler with the third most wickets in the format. Currently, Bumrah stands third with 89 wickets.

At present, Yuzvendra Chahal reigns the elite list as the top wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 96 wickets. He is followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 90 wickets.

Meanwhile, the third T20I match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday (October 12) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

