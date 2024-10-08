Twitter
Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

Navratri 2024 Day 6: Who is Maa Katyayani? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, bhog and more

Rohit Sharma's childhood coach makes BOLD prediction: 'He may retire from Tests because…’

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet IIT graduate who built Rs 840 biryani business, later took over global food giant, he is....

Bigg Boss 18: Chum Darang gets offended, lashes out at Shehzada Dhami after he says 'tumhaare udhar ki...'

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Meet man who studied at IIT Madras, worked for 23 years with Microsoft, now leads company worth Rs 25.91 lakh crore as..

7 stunning Milky Way images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

10 biggest flops in Bollywood history, number 1 lost Rs 250 crore

Bird that eats deadly snakes

Viral Video: बासी रोटी से सरदार जी ने बनाई स्वादिष्ट Maggi, देखें मज़ेदार वीडियो

Crime News: ठगों ने खड़े कर दिए नए बैंक, दे रहे थे धड़ाधड़ नौकरी, इस गलती से पकड़े गए

Ganji Chudail: इस चुड़ैल को मत देखना! नहीं तो होगी जोर की गुदगुदी, घंटों हंसते रह जाएंगे

10 times Aabha Paul sizzled in red, sultry photos, sexy videos

7 famous railway bridges in India

6 reasons to avoid buying a black car

After Hassan Nasrallah's Death, This Cleric Is Now Tipped To Be Hezbollah Leader | Israel | Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, Cousin Of Hassan Nasrallah To Become Hezbollah's New Chief | Israel-Lebanon War

Israel Hezbollah War: Nasrallah's Death, A Turning Point for Hezbollah's Future? Experts Explain

Devara box office collection day 11: Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor film crashes badly, earns just...

Emraan Hashmi injured on the sets of Goodachari 2 in Hyderabad, worried fans say 'get well soon'

Khel Khel Mein OTT release date: When, where to watch Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Fardeen Khan's comedy

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Arshdeep Singh on cusp of surpassing Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya in this elite record

Arshdeep emerged as the star of the show in India's resounding victory over Bangladesh in the opener. The left-arm seamer took 3 wickets for 14 runs in 3.5 overs, helping in bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 06:08 AM IST

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series in Gwalior on Sunday. The second T20I match between both teams will be played at Arun Jaitley International Stadium in Delhi on 9 October (Wednesday). Meanwhile, India star pacer Arshdeep Singh eyes a massive feat in the second T20I.

Arshdeep emerged as the star of the show in India's resounding victory over Bangladesh in the series' opener. The left-arm seamer took 3 wickets for 14 runs in 3.5 overs, helping in bowling out Bangladesh for a mere 127 runs in 19.5 overs.

Currently, Arshdeep Singh has the fifth most wickets for India in T20Is, with 86 wickets. In his upcoming outing, the 25-year-old needs two more wickets to surpass Hardik Pandya (87 wickets) to become the fourth-highest Indian wicket-taker in the T20I format. 

Moreover, if he manages to take 4 wickets in the second T20I against Bangladesh, then he will also surpass Jasprit Bumrah as the Indian bowler with the third most wickets in the format. Currently, Bumrah stands third with 89 wickets.

At present, Yuzvendra Chahal reigns the elite list as the top wicket-taker for India in T20Is with 96 wickets. He is followed by Bhuvneshwar Kumar with 90 wickets.

Meanwhile, the third T20I match between India and Bangladesh will take place on Saturday (October 12) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

India squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

Bangladesh squad: Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahmudullah, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

