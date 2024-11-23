Anushka Sharma was seen wearing a white shirt with a pair of blue jeans as she sat in the stands at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The action began on the second day at Optus Stadium in Perth, with Australia continuing to bat after restricting India to 150. Amid this, Anushka Sharma was spotted sitting in the stands. The actress came to cheer for her husband Virat Kohli, who got dismissed on a score of 5 as Hazlewood got his second wicket on the first day of the match.

Anushka was wearing a white shirt paired with a blue jean for the occasion. The photos and videos of the actress have gone viral on social media. The actress has been occupied with her mother's duties as she welcomed her second child, a son Akaay with Virat, in February this year. The couple also has a daughter named Vaamika, who often accompanies them on their work tours and holidays.

Most recently, Virat stirred an uproar with a recent social media post which was misunderstood as a hint to divorce from Anushka. His post left several people speculating that he was making a serious announcement about his relationship with his wife. “Looking back, we've always been a bit different. We never fitted into any box they tried putting us in. Two misfits, who just clicked We've changed over the years, but always done things our way. Some called us crazy; others didn't get it. But honestly? We didn't care. We were busy figuring out who we are. Then years of ups and downs, and even the pandemic couldn't shake us. If anything, it reminded us—being different is our strength," read a part of his post.

Following this, many took to the comments section, assuming it was a separation announcement post. "Don't give heart attacks,” reacted a fan.

Meanwhile, Anushka was last seen in Zero(2018) alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She is expected to make a comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biographical film based on the life of cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.