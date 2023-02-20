Search icon
IND vs AUS: Australia skipper Pat Cummins returns home, here’s why?

Australia captain Pat Cummins flew to Sydney after the end of the second test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against India for a family emergency.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 20, 2023, 12:27 PM IST

Source: Twitter

Australia captain Pat Cummins flew to Sydney after the end of the second test of Border Gavaskar Trophy against India for a family emergency. Since the second test ended on the third day itself, the visitors now have enough time to prepare for the next match, which is scheduled to begin from March 1 in Indore.
Cummins, 29, is expected to return ahead of the third test and join the team during the practice session in Indore.
“Cummins has flown home for personal reasons due to a serious family illness,” said Cricket Australia on Monday. “He will return to India later this week to re-join preparations for the third Test in Indore. We ask media to respect his privacy.”


Team India have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after defeating Australia in the second consecutive test match by 6 wickets. Jadeja was named the player of the match for his 10-wicket haul in the match. India all-rounder completely demolished Australia by taking 7 wickets on the 3rd day. India in return chased the total of 114 with 6 wickets remaining.
There will be no change in the team India squad for the next two tests against Australia.

 

