IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav reveals why he chose Arshdeep Singh to bowl crucial final over

With Australia needing 10 runs to win in the last six balls, Arshdeep Singh (2/40) produced a terrific final over including the key wicket of the dangerous Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls, 4x4s) to help India win.

India successfully ended the T20I series against Australia yesterday (December 3) by clinching victory by six runs in the final match. With this win, The Suryakumar Yadav-led side showcased a tremendous performance and won the series by 4-1.

In an interview with BCCI, Yadav reveals why he chose Arshdeep to bowl the crucial final over of the match. He said, “whatever I told Atshdeep, he executed well. I have seen him bowling in these situations, especially in franchise cricket, so that’s why I chose him to bowl the last over.”

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was batting first. After losing the important wickets of Yadav (5 runs), Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 runs), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 runs) in the first innings, India managed to put a score of 160 runs, thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s crucial knock of 53 runs.

Chasing the target of 161 runs, Australia managed 154/8 in 20 overs with Kumar returning 4-0-32-3 and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi producing a fine 4-0-29-2.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also produced an all-round show, taking 1/14 from his four overs before he made a vital 31 with the bat. For Australia, Ben McDermott hit 54 (36) and Travis Head made 28 (15).

Meanwhile, Team India will head towards their South Africa tour starting from 10 December. BCCI has announced the squad for all three formats (T20I, ODIs and Tests). Interestingly, the Selection Committee has picked three different captains for each squad.

Yadav will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul will lead the ODI squad. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are one a break from white-ball cricket.

However, after the World Cup debacle, Rohit will resume his captaincy in the Test series played against the Proteas.

(With inputs from PTI)