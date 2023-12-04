IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav reveals why he chose Arshdeep Singh to bowl crucial final over

Headlines

Get best deal on speakers for an unforgettable music experience

Cricketer Jaydev Unadkat calls Ranbir Kapoor's Animal 'absolute disaster, pathetically made movie'; deletes post later

Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

Illuminate your space with elegant hanging lights on Amazon

Best deals on wipers under Rs 300 on Amazon

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Fashion Jewellery: Find perfect pendants to complete your look on Amazon

Illuminate your space with elegant hanging lights on Amazon

Best deals on wipers under Rs 300 on Amazon

5 biggest and narrowest wins in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023

8 foods to reduce uric acid 

9 talented, young Bollywood outsiders who deserve more praise than many star kids

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Election results 2023: Delhi Congress workers burst crackers, distribute sweets amid vote counting

Brick wall secured EVM strong room opened in Morena as counting of votes begins for MP polls

Telangana elections results 2023: DK Shivakumar confident of Congress' comfortable win!

Animal beats Hunger Games, Napoleon to be world's highest-grossing film; not even Jawan, Pathaan, Baahubali managed this

One of Bollywood's biggest flops was delayed multiple times, starred Tollywood star who didn't return to Hindi films

Housefull 5 release postponed due to VFX issues, here's when Sajid Nadiadwala's Akshay Kumar-starrer will release now

HomeSports

Sports

IND vs AUS, 5th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav reveals why he chose Arshdeep Singh to bowl crucial final over

With Australia needing 10 runs to win in the last six balls, Arshdeep Singh (2/40) produced a terrific final over including the key wicket of the dangerous Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls, 4x4s) to help India win.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India successfully ended the T20I series against Australia yesterday (December 3) by clinching victory by six runs in the final match. With this win, The Suryakumar Yadav-led side showcased a tremendous performance and won the series by 4-1.

With Australia needing 10 runs to win in the last six balls, Arshdeep Singh (2/40) produced a terrific final over including the key wicket of the dangerous Matthew Wade (22 off 15 balls, 4x4s) to help India win.

In an interview with BCCI, Yadav reveals why he chose Arshdeep to bowl the crucial final over of the match. He said, “whatever I told Atshdeep, he executed well. I have seen him bowling in these situations, especially in franchise cricket, so that’s why I chose him to bowl the last over.”

At the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, India was batting first. After losing the important wickets of Yadav (5 runs), Ruturaj Gaikwad (10 runs), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (21 runs) in the first innings, India managed to put a score of 160 runs, thanks to Shreyas Iyer’s crucial knock of 53 runs.

Chasing the target of 161 runs, Australia managed 154/8 in 20 overs with Kumar returning 4-0-32-3 and leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi producing a fine 4-0-29-2.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel also produced an all-round show, taking 1/14 from his four overs before he made a vital 31 with the bat. For Australia, Ben McDermott hit 54 (36) and Travis Head made 28 (15). 

Meanwhile, Team India will head towards their South Africa tour starting from 10 December. BCCI has announced the squad for all three formats (T20I, ODIs and Tests). Interestingly, the Selection Committee has picked three different captains for each squad. 

Yadav will continue his captaincy for the T20I squad, while KL Rahul will lead the ODI squad. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are one a break from white-ball cricket.

However, after the World Cup debacle, Rohit will resume his captaincy in the Test series played against the Proteas.

(With inputs from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Meeting friends is always a delight': PM Modi reacts to 'Melodi' selfie shared by Italian PM Georgia Meloni

Viral video: Schoolboy's epic dance to Uttarakhandi song delights social media, watch

'Abusing Sanatana...': Ex cricketer slams Congress over election defeats in three states

28th European Film Festival focuses on women filmmakers, to screen 28 films in 25 languages in Delhi

Who is Baba Balak Nath, BJP’s probable candidate for CM post in Rajasthan?

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times BTS members V, RM, Jimin, Jungkook, Suga, Jin, J-hope made us emotional

Before Aishwarya Sharma, these Bigg Boss contestants were called ‘vamps’ in Salman Khan’s reality show

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE