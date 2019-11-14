IND vs AFG, FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Len Doungel's later equaliser helps India secure draw against Afghanistan

Afghanistan in the first half managed to score their goal in added time.

Team India earned a well-fought 1-1 draw against Afghanistan thanks to an added time equaliser from Len Doungel in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on Thursday.

The "Blue Tigers" were the more dominant side for of the match – specifically in the second half – but India failed to find the back of the net till the 92nd minute when Len's well-connected header from a well-whipped cross inside the box from Brandon Fernandes.

Afghanistan in the first half managed to score their goal in added time.

With this draw away from home, India still has a chance of qualifying out from Group E in the top two positions.

However, this is a significant setback for India's dreams of qualifying the FIFA World Cup.

All eyes are on Oman now, who if manages to secure a victory over Bangladesh, will take give them a 6-point lead over India.

In order to secure progression to the next round, the "Men in Blue" need to finish among the top two spots.

India will be taking on Oman in a World Cup qualifier next week to keep their hopes alive.

India's starting XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Pritam Kotal (Seiminlen Doungel 77'), Rahul Bheke, Adil Khan, Mandar Rao Dessai (Farukh Choudhary 46'), Pronay Halder, Sahal Abdul Samad (Manvir Singh 59'), Brandon Fernandes, Udanta Singh, Ashique Kuruniyan, Sunil Chhetri (C).