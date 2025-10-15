FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
How did brand new bus become running inferno? Did lone jammed door, inflammable materials kill people on board?

Pankaj Dheer death: Meet family of Mahabharat’s legendary Karna; was married to..., his daughter-in-law is famous for…

Pankaj Dheer death: When Bheema Praveen Kumar broke Karna's fingers on BR Chopra's Mahabharat, late actor suffered serious injuries, underwent..

Pankaj Dheer death: When actor refused to play Arjuna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, producer threw him out, then requested him to...

CHILLING video footage of Hamas public execution of 8 blindfolded men in Gaza emerges amid US President Donald Trump's 'disarm' warning

Pankaj Dheer death: Do you know two temples in India, dedicated to Karna, worship actor's 8-foot-tall statue too, they are in...

Will Donald Trump send US troops to Gaza Strip to disarm Hamas fighters?

Meet IAS officer, also a social media star, who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt, married an IAS officer, her AIR was..., name is...

Silver shines brighter than gold this Diwali: Prices double in 10 months, check new rates; Should you invest on Dhanteras?

IND v WI: This 31-year-old star wins India's 'Impact Player of the Series' award, not Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, he is...

After the conclusion of the two-Test series against the West Indies, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was adjudged 'Impact Player of the Series' and stated that every wicket that he took felt like a fifer.

IANS

Updated : Oct 15, 2025, 02:34 PM IST

After the conclusion of the two-Test series against the West Indies, India pacer Mohammed Siraj was adjudged 'Impact Player of the Series' and stated that every wicket that he took felt like a fifer.

After crushing the West Indies by an innings and 140 runs in the series opener, India defeated the visitors by seven wickets in the second game to whitewash series 2-0. Siraj took seven wickets in the opener, followed by three in the final Test.

"To be honest, this series went very well. When we played in Ahmedabad, there was some help for the fast bowlers. In New Delhi, we had to bowl a lot of overs. Every wicket I took felt like five wickets. As a fast bowler, when you get rewarded after putting in the efforts, you gain a lot of confidence, and you also feel happy after winning the Impact Player award in the dressing room," Siraj said in a video.

Siraj further said Test cricket is his favourite format of the game, and he feels proud after every tiny achievement. "I feel very proud as a person after any achievement. I will try to continue with such performances because Test cricket is my favourite format.

"There are so many challenges in it, you have to be on the field the whole day and you have to do it physically and mentally. It’s very different, but it also makes me feel proud," he added.

In a video shared by BCCI.tv, India wicketkeeper-batter N. Jagadeesan presented Siraj his medal in the dressing room. He called termed the fast bowler's performance in the series impeccable.

"There have been a lot of performances in this series, great performances, but now it’s just about one guy who has been impeccable throughout this series,” Jagadeesan said.

“The one who has a lot of vigour, courage and aggression every time the ball was thrown to him. Every time he came on, he had the same attitude, and more importantly, he was probably the one when there was good effort on the field, he was the first one to go and pat everyone on the back and encourage them,” he added.

The win in the second Test was India's tenth straight win against the West Indies and overall 122th Test win, going past South Africa to No. 3. The victory marks India’s first Test series win under Shubman Gill’s captaincy, following the drawn 2-2 result in England earlier this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

