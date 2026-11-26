Abhishek Sharma hit a fifty and Tilak Varma joined him to keep India A dominant after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 40 off 27 in the Asia Cup Rising Stars semi-final against Sri Lanka A.

India A are in control in the first semi-final. They are batting strongly against Sri Lanka A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, and the momentum is firmly with them in Doha.

Abhishek sets the tone

At the top, Abhishek Sharma has once again demonstrated why he is so dangerous. His clean, gutsy batting helped him reach his half-century and keep the scoreboard going. At no point did he let the Sri Lankan bowlers settle. His innings provided India with an ideal beginning in a major knockout match. This kind of start relieves a lot of strain on the rest of the batting lineup in a semifinal.

Sooryavanshi's quickfire cameo

Before leaving, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gave India A a great start. With just 27 balls, the young starter scored 40. He played freely, pushing Sri Lanka and smashing boundaries. A first-over right. India A did not slow down even after he was dismissed. This team's strength is that. The run flow is not halted by a single wicket.

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Tilak holds it together

Captain Tilak Varma, who won the toss and chose to bat first, joined Abhishek in the middle and built a strong partnership with good strike rotation. India A made one change, bringing in Tanush Kotian for Prabhsimran Singh. With both batters set, India A are eyeing a big total as Sri Lanka A hunt for wickets.