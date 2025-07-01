The restaurant officially opened on June 24, attracting thousands of food enthusiasts, fans, and notable figures. The grand opening was attended by cricketers, film stars, and local celebrities, all offering their congratulations to Siraj on his new business.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has ventured into the culinary world with the launch of his first restaurant, Joharfa, in the heart of Hyderabad city.

Joharfa promises to offer a diverse menu featuring Mughlai spices, Persian and Arabian dishes, and Chinese delicacies.

"Joharfa is very close to my heart. Hyderabad gave me my identity, and this restaurant is my way of giving something back to a place where people can come together, share a meal, and enjoy flavours that feel like home," Siraj stated in a press release.

Helmed by a team of experienced chefs, Siraj said Joharfa focuses on fresh and high quality ingredients with traditional cooking techniques.

The restaurant officially opened on June 24, attracting thousands of food enthusiasts, fans, and notable figures. The grand opening was attended by cricketers, film stars, and local celebrities, all offering their congratulations to Siraj on his new business.

Joharfa's interiors reflect Hyderabad's royal heritage, with Mughal-style arches, vintage lanterns, and traditional decor. The atmosphere has been designed to provide both elegance and comfort, immersing guests in a culturally rich dining experience.

What is the menu?

The menu features classic Hyderabadi dishes like biryani, haleem, and kebabs, along with modern fusion options such as chicken tikka sliders and stuffed mutton parathas. This combination is intended to appeal to both traditional food enthusiasts and modern tastes.

Who mamanges Mohammed Siraj's resturant?

Siraj’s elder brother Mohammed Ismail, who co-manages the restaurant with a business partner, said: “We want to serve food that feels like home but surprises with every bite.” Their goal is to provide a culinary experience that embodies both family warmth and culinary innovation.

With this restaurant, Siraj joins a growing league of athletes diversifying beyond sport while staying deeply connected to their roots. Before him, greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Sourav Ganguly had also tried their hands at running restaurants.

Mohammed Siraj and Virat Kohli connection

Mohammed Siraj who has played with Virat Kohli both in India as well as in RCB shares a special connection as former India captain owns one of the most famous restaurant chains in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli owns a restaurant chain. Kohli's rangfe of restaurants is called 'One8 Commune', and they first started as a partnership between the star batter and a bunc of food enthusiasts, whom he had known personally for some time.

One8 Commune opened its first outlet in Delhi, and roaring success propelled them to spread themselves across the country to Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Hyderabad. A multicuisine fine dining eatery, One8 Commune is known for its cricket-themed interiors, all shaped by Kohli's personal touch.