Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, French Open 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Final of French Open

Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff

The French Open 2022, after weeks of high-octane games, will see two women players Iga Swiatek of Poland and Coco Gauff of the United States battle it out for the trophy.

The 21-year-old Iga Swiatek is surely the clear favourite as she has dropped only one set, that too against Zheng Qinwen in the fourth round, who faced difficulty due to menstrual cramps.

READ | What are menstrual cramps? Reason why China's Qinwen Zheng's French Open dream got crushed

Talking about Coco Gauff, the young teen is yet to drop a set and will be playing her maiden singles final in a Major. The world number 23 is also in the women's doubles final.

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff, here's all you need to know:

When and what time will the French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff start?

The French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff will be played on June 4, Saturday at 06:30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff take place?

The French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff will be held at the Philippe Chatrier Court, Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

Which channel will telecast the French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff in India?

The French Open 2022 match between Iga Swiatek vs Coco Gauff will stream live on the Sonyliv app and website in India.