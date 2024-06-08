Twitter
Sports

Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to clinch third successive French Open title

Swiatek, the world No.1 from Poland, claimed her fourth Roland-Garros singles title and third in three years with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 08, 2024, 08:44 PM IST

Iga Swiatek beats Jasmine Paolini to clinch third successive French Open title
Courtesy: X @rolandgarros
Poland's Iga Swiatek continued her dominance at the French Open on Saturday by defeating Jasmine Paolini 6-2, 6-1 in the final to secure her third consecutive Roland Garros title.

Swiatek, the world No.1 from Poland, claimed her fourth Roland-Garros singles title and third in three years with a commanding 6-2, 6-1 victory over Italy's Jasmine Paolini in just 68 minutes. This win marks Swiatek's fifth Grand Slam trophy and she remains undefeated in major finals, having won all five of her career finals at the age of 23.

With this victory, Swiatek extends her impressive Roland-Garros win streak to 21 matches. Her last defeat in Paris occurred in the quarter-finals in 2021 against Maria Sakkari.

Although the first three games of the match hinted at a close contest, Paolini's early lead was short-lived as Swiatek quickly took control of the match.

At just 23 years old, Iga Swiatek has emerged as a dominant force in the world of tennis, winning all five Grand Slam finals she has competed in. Her most recent triumph came at the 2022 US Open, solidifying her status as a rising star in the sport.

