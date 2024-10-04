Twitter
Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla share pics of twin daughters for first time on Navratri 2024

'If I don't cut weight properly...': Mary Kom on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Know puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, and mantras

Tirupati laddus row: SC to hear today pleas seeking court-monitored probe

Before Arbaaz Khan and Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room

Sports

Sports

'If I don't cut weight properly...': Mary Kom on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification

Vinesh's dreams were shattered just before the final bout. She was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight

Shivam Verma

Updated : Oct 04, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

'If I don't cut weight properly...': Mary Kom on Vinesh Phogat's Olympic disqualification
Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat made headlines during the Paris 2024 Olympics after an intense series of matches. Competing in the 50 kg weight category, Vinesh aimed to win her first Olympic gold medal, adding to her previous achievements, which include two World Championship bronze medals, three Commonwealth Games golds, and several Asian Games and Championships victories.

Her journey in Paris began with a stunning win over defending Olympic champion Yui Susaki of Japan. Vinesh trailed 0-2 but made a dramatic comeback in the final seconds to secure a 3-2 victory, leaving her in tears. She continued her winning streak by defeating Ukraine's Oksana Livach in the quarter-finals and Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman in the semi-finals.

However, Vinesh's dreams were shattered just before the final bout. She was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight at the weigh-in.

Commenting on the controversy, Olympic bronze medallist Mary Kom highlighted the importance of weight management for athletes. Speaking to PTI, she said, "Weight is important; that is my responsibility. I cannot blame anyone."

Vinesh appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the decision did not go in her favour. CAS upheld the rules, stating, "There is no tolerance provided for the weight limit, not even for the weight of the singlet."

Despite her disqualification, Vinesh's remarkable performance left a lasting impact on the wrestling world.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
