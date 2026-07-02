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'If his name was Messi..': Former US footballer questions referee after Balogun's controversial World Cup red card

Former US footballer questioned the referee's decision to give a red card to Folarin Balogun during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, claiming Lionel Messi would have escaped punishment.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 02, 2026, 04:55 PM IST

'If his name was Messi..': Former US footballer questions referee after Balogun's controversial World Cup red card
Folarin Balogun scored a goal and was given a red card during the USA's Round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina. (Pic Credits: Instagram/balogun)
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Folarin Balogun, star USA striker, received a red card during the team's Round of 32 clash with Bosnia and Herzegovina on Wednesday (local time) for planting his boot into the ankle of the opponent's defender Tarik Muharemovic. Now, a former US footballer, Alexi Lalas, has posted a tweet with a clip of a similar incident involving Messi during Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 opener against Algeria.

After the match, Lalas highlighted how Messi avoided punishment for a studs-up challenge against an Algerian player during the tournament opener. He said that Balogun receiving a red card was a 'crap call' and if 'his name was Messi, he would still be on the field.'

''This is not a red card. I understand that in the moment it looks bad, and when you see it on video, it looks bad. But you have to have a feel and understanding of what's going on. I thought it was a crap call,'' Goal.com reported, quoting Lalas on the State of the Union Podcast.

Take a look

For those who watched the game, Balogun had a mixed night during the Round of 32 clash against Bosnia and Herzegovina, where he scored a goal and also joined an unwanted list of players to have scored a goal and been given a red card in a knockout match. Balogun now has three goals in the tournament to his name as he becomes the third USA player to score three or more goals in a single edition.

Whats App Image 2026 07 02 at 7 30 56 AM

What's punishment for Balogun for receiving a red card?

If a player gets a red card at the FIFA World Cup 2026, it would lead to immediate ejection, forcing their team to play the rest of the game with one less man. Not only this, but the player is also suspended for one match, which could be extended to further games for severe offences.

Meanwhile, the USA will face Belgium on Tuesday, July 7, in the Round of 16 clash at the Seattle Stadium.

How to watch and stream FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Multiple group-stage matches that will take place simultaneously will be aired across the ZEE5 app and website.

Link: https://www.zee5.com/

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