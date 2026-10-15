Ice Hockey to Mountaineering: PM Modi charts sports vision for Ladakh

PM Modi inaugurates Rs 3,350 crore projects in Ladakh, highlighting youth sports and new road, power, airport and education infrastructure.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated five major development projects worth around Rs 3,350 crore in Ladakh. The projects cover airport infrastructure, road connectivity, renewable energy, cultural heritage, and water security.

PM focuses on youth, sports and education

PM Modi highlighted the unique identity of Ladakh's youth in ice hockey, winter sports, and mountaineering during a virtual gathering. He emphasised the region's sports potential and the government's commitment to enhancing training and facilities through a new sports policy. The focus is on providing quality education and technology access to ensure local youth are self-sufficient. A Centre of Excellence is being established in Leh, along with plans for IIT and IIM Jammu satellite campuses to improve higher education and skill opportunities in Ladakh.

Major infrastructure projects

The recently opened Nimmu Padum Darcha road was recognised by the prime minister. This road cost about Rs 2,500 crore. A journey that once took 12 hours can now be completed in roughly 3 hours. This will cut travel time and enhance trade and business. In the power sector, the Sanok Hydroelectric Project and its transmission line have also been inaugurated. These initiatives will increase regional energy security and connectivity.

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Airport upgrade and green infrastructure

PM Modi stated that the recently constructed Kushok Bakula Rinpoche Airport Terminal Building in Leh cost roughly Rs 650 crore. The airport's yearly capacity would rise from 10 lakh to roughly 35 lakh thanks to the terminal. Additionally, there may be a threefold rise in the number of flights. According to him, this is the first airport terminal in the nation with geothermal heating. The goal is to build cutting-edge infrastructure in Ladakh while protecting the environment.