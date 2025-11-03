ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top 5 run-getters revealed; Smriti Mandhana ranks second; who tops the list?

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup has showcased stunning batting displays, with Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana and others leading the charge. Their remarkable performances, including centuries and match-winning knocks, have defined the tournament's success.

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has been a true spectacle of talent, featuring some of the most outstanding batting performances in the history of women’s cricket. Held from September 30 to November 2, the tournament has seen fierce competition, with players showcasing skill, resilience, and consistency at the highest level. As the tournament reaches its climax, a few batters have stood out for their exceptional contributions to their teams' successes.

Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was the undisputed star of the tournament, finishing as the highest run-scorer with an impressive 571 runs in just nine innings. Her remarkable average of 71.37 reflects her consistency, and her tally included two centuries and three half-centuries. Wolvaardt’s 14 scores of 50 or more in World Cup matches also saw her break the record for the most 50-plus scores in Women's ODI World Cup history, underlining her status as one of the best in the format.

Smriti Mandhana

India’s Smriti Mandhana, one of the most elegant and aggressive openers in the world, also had a stellar tournament. Mandhana accumulated 434 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries, and her ability to anchor the innings while also shifting gears when needed made her a key player for India throughout the competition.

Ashleigh Gardner

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, known for her all-round skills, made a significant mark with the bat, scoring 328 runs in seven matches. Her average of 82.00 demonstrates her ability to perform under pressure, and her solid contributions were crucial to Australia’s success in the tournament. Gardner’s aggressive approach was exemplified in her stunning 115 against New Zealand, the first century of the tournament.

Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal, the young Indian prodigy, showed her mettle with 308 runs in seven matches. With an average of 51.33, Rawal's performance was pivotal for India, and her knock of 100 runs in one of the group stage matches made a huge statement about her potential. Rawal’s rise to the top of women’s cricket is certainly something to watch in the future.

Phoebe Litchfield

Finally, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield emerged as another standout with 304 runs in seven innings. Litchfield’s composed yet aggressive batting style earned her an average of 50.66, cementing her place among the tournament's best performers.

These top five batters have not only dazzled with their individual performances but have also played pivotal roles in propelling their teams to the later stages of the World Cup. As the tournament continues, they remain central to the ongoing celebration of women’s cricket.