FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Bihar Election 2025: PM Modi to hold rallies in Saharsa, Katihar today; Nitish Kumar to campaign in Bhagalpur

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...

Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'

How much prize money did India earn for winning ICC Women's World Cup 2025? BCCI announces Rs...

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top 5 run-getters revealed; Smriti Mandhana ranks second; who tops the list?

Indian captain Harmanpreet reveals how narrow loss to England, changed 'a lot' for Team India

US President Donald Trump issues STERN warning to Xi Jinping days after trade truce with China: 'They know the consequences..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'

India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praises

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’

India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, it is Malti Chahar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeSports

SPORTS

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top 5 run-getters revealed; Smriti Mandhana ranks second; who tops the list?

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup has showcased stunning batting displays, with Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana and others leading the charge. Their remarkable performances, including centuries and match-winning knocks, have defined the tournament's success.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 03, 2025, 07:11 AM IST

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Top 5 run-getters revealed; Smriti Mandhana ranks second; who tops the list?
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

The 2025 ICC Women’s ODI Cricket World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, has been a true spectacle of talent, featuring some of the most outstanding batting performances in the history of women’s cricket. Held from September 30 to November 2, the tournament has seen fierce competition, with players showcasing skill, resilience, and consistency at the highest level. As the tournament reaches its climax, a few batters have stood out for their exceptional contributions to their teams' successes.

Laura Wolvaardt

South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt was the undisputed star of the tournament, finishing as the highest run-scorer with an impressive 571 runs in just nine innings. Her remarkable average of 71.37 reflects her consistency, and her tally included two centuries and three half-centuries. Wolvaardt’s 14 scores of 50 or more in World Cup matches also saw her break the record for the most 50-plus scores in Women's ODI World Cup history, underlining her status as one of the best in the format.

Smriti Mandhana

India’s Smriti Mandhana, one of the most elegant and aggressive openers in the world, also had a stellar tournament. Mandhana accumulated 434 runs from nine matches at an average of 54.25. Her tally included a century and two half-centuries, and her ability to anchor the innings while also shifting gears when needed made her a key player for India throughout the competition.

Ashleigh Gardner

Australia’s Ashleigh Gardner, known for her all-round skills, made a significant mark with the bat, scoring 328 runs in seven matches. Her average of 82.00 demonstrates her ability to perform under pressure, and her solid contributions were crucial to Australia’s success in the tournament. Gardner’s aggressive approach was exemplified in her stunning 115 against New Zealand, the first century of the tournament.

Pratika Rawal

Pratika Rawal, the young Indian prodigy, showed her mettle with 308 runs in seven matches. With an average of 51.33, Rawal's performance was pivotal for India, and her knock of 100 runs in one of the group stage matches made a huge statement about her potential. Rawal’s rise to the top of women’s cricket is certainly something to watch in the future.

Phoebe Litchfield

Finally, Australia’s Phoebe Litchfield emerged as another standout with 304 runs in seven innings. Litchfield’s composed yet aggressive batting style earned her an average of 50.66, cementing her place among the tournament's best performers.

These top five batters have not only dazzled with their individual performances but have also played pivotal roles in propelling their teams to the later stages of the World Cup. As the tournament continues, they remain central to the ongoing celebration of women’s cricket.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma gets teary-eyed after India women clinch World Cup 2025, watch viral clip

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praise India's historic win, says 'I am just going to...'
India Lifts ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Former India captain Mithali Raj praises
India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph, says, ‘Spectacular win and…’
India wins ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PM Modi lauds team’s historic triumph
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, Malti Chahar threatens to expose composer: 'Mere papa tab ko pata hai ki hum..' | Viral video
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik secret girlfriend REVEALED, it is Malti Chahar
Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Anand Vihar at 364, Chandni Chowk at...
Delhi-NCR AQI today: Air quality deteriorates, hits 'severe' at many places; Ana
Vicky Kaushal, Sharaddha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma celebrate World Cup 2025 champions, laud Indian women's team: 'Sirf parents se sunte thhe..'
Vicky, Sharaddha, Anushka celebrate Indian women's team for World Cup 2025 win
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE