ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Shubhman Gill, Jasprit Bumrah, and men's squad's special message for Women in Blue, say, 'You don't have to...'

Ahead of the final battle between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and SA captain Laura Wolvaardt, India’s men's cricket team, who are currently touring Australia, sent good luck and a special message.
The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final between India and South Africa is scheduled to take place today, November 2, 2025, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Ahead of the final battle between India's Harmanpreet Kaur and SA captain Laura Wolvaardt, India’s men's cricket team, who are currently touring Australia, sent good luck and a special message.
Men In Blue message for Women In Blue
The official handle of BCCI posted a video in which the men's team sent their wishes and prayers to the women's team for the big day. India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir said, “On behalf of the entire support staff and the Indian team, I want to wish the women's team all the very best. Bring the cup home. All the very best.” ODI Captain Shubman Gill, alongside Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana, said, “Wishing the women's team all the very best for the finals,” while Harshit added, “Bring the cup home.”
Bowler Jasprit Bumrah said, “Give your best and everything else will take care of itself,” while the spin trio of Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy lent strong support, stating, “I'm very sure that you guys will go on and get us the World Cup and Chak De India." Jitesh Sharma has a special message in Marathi for vice-captain Smriti Mandhana. Arshdeep Singh said, “The trophy is here only. You just have to pick it up. You don't have to bring the trophy home.” Rinku Singh, on the other hand, motivated the team by saying, “God's plan. Keep faith in it and win it.”
ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: India vs South Africa
The match starts at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss happening 30 minutes prior at 2:30 PM IST. The live coverage will be telecast on Star Sports Network and the JioHotstar app.
Team Squads: -
India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry -
South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (captain), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wicketkeeper), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Karabo Meso
So far, SA captain Laura Wolvaardt scored the highest 169 off 143 balls against England in the tournament. India successfully chased down 339 against Australia, the highest successful run chase in Women's ODI history. Jemimah Rodrigues, with her unbeaten 127, led India to victory against Australia in the semifinals.