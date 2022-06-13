ICC Women's Player of the Month: Pakistan's Tuba Hassan claims award for May 2022

Image: Twitter

In her very first month in international cricket, the Pakistan star Tuba Hassan has taken home the ICC Women's Player of the Month for May 2022. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced the players of the month for May 2022.

Pakistan's Tuba Hassan only made her international debut in the T20I series against Sri Lanka in May and claimed the Player of the Month award in her first nomination. In doing so, she became the first Pakistan player to win the ICC Women's Player of the Month award.

In her first international game, Hassan registered brilliant figures of 3/8, bringing her the Player of the Match award on her debut. She bagged a wicket with her second international ball to dismiss Anushka Sanjeewani and later scalped Harshitha Madavi and Kavisha Dilhari.

In the next two games, she scalped a wicket each but was cheap in her economy. She concluded the series with five wickets at an average of 8.8 and an economy rate of just 3.66 and was adjudged as the Player of the Series in Pakistan's 3-0 clean sweep.

Hassan beat off competition from her skipper Bismah Maroof and Trinity Smith to win the POTM award.

Former Pakistan international and member of the voting panel Sana Mir lauded Hassan for her dream debut saying, "Tuba has shown a lot of confidence and skill to make an impact for Pakistan in her debut series. She has been working hard for some time and it is really heartwarming to see her celebrating success in her first series for Pakistan."

READ | When match gets tight, Rishabh Pant panics: Former Indian opener questions captaincy versus South Africa